From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

In Ukraine, the requirement for mandatory content of bioethanol (alcohol) in gasoline at gas stations will come into force on May 1. UNN spoke with energy expert Gennadiy Ryabtsev about how this may affect cars and the cost of fuel.

Details

From May 1, 2025, the law on amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the mandatory use of liquid biofuels (biocomponents) in the transport sector comes into force, which establishes requirements for the composition of gasoline on the Ukrainian market. Thus, all brands (except 98+ octane) must contain at least 5% bioethanol

Bioethanol is dehydrated ethyl alcohol, which is used as a substitute for gasoline for motor vehicles. Bioethanol fuel is produced mostly in the process of sugar fermentation, but it can also be produced chemically.

Reasons why it was introduced

The State Environmental Inspectorate of the Central District stated that this decision is part of the state strategy for the transition of sustainable energy sources and support for the agricultural sector.

Also among the main reasons is Ukraine's obligations under European integration. Ukraine, as a candidate for EU membership, must implement European norms. Kyiv has made relevant commitments regarding the share of energy from renewable sources in the gross final consumption of energy in transport with the accession to the Energy Community.

Another important reason is the improvement of the environmental situation by reducing emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere that are formed during fuel combustion, because bioethanol is cleaner than petroleum fuel and emits fewer harmful substances during combustion.

In addition, it is expected that this creates the prerequisites for attracting foreign and domestic investments in the production of liquid biofuels (biocomponents).

Are there risks for cars?

Energy expert Gennadiy Ryabtsev noted that everything will depend on who adds bioethanol to gasoline and in what quantity.

If we are talking about adding 5% of biocomponents to the hydrocarbon base, then there are no problems with this and there will be no problems... If we are talking about adding bioethanol produced in Ukraine to a base that is imported or produced in Ukraine at small-scale plants, then there is definitely a danger. Because what is produced in Ukraine by bioethanol is not - said Ryabtsev UNN.

Ryabtsev explained that the problem is in production.

Because the requirements and standards, the Ukrainian standard for bioethanol do not meet the European standard for bioethanol. That is, the characteristics of the bioethanol produced in Ukraine differ from the characteristics of the bioethanol produced in the EU member states - said Ryabtsev.



What exactly can be the danger to cars?

Ryabtsev noted that all cars manufactured before 2005 are not adapted to use gasoline with a bio-component content of more than 7%.

This will negatively affect the engine, the operation of the fuel system itself, reducing the power of the system, complicating its operation, both at high temperatures and at low temperatures. Because what can be added in Ukraine, it will lead to fuel stratification and the formation of vapor locks in fuel lines, which will negatively affect the characteristics of the engine - said Ryabtsev.

Lack of control in Ukraine

The expert stressed that control over the addition of bioethanol is important.

Ukraine does not have a system for controlling the quality and safety of petroleum products. It does not exist. It is completely destroyed. There are no funds for inspections, no specialists to conduct inspections, accredited laboratories in which to check the compliance of gasoline with the technical regulations for all characteristics. That is, we have another imitation of European integration of Ukraine - said Ryabtsev.

The First Deputy Head of the State Environmental Inspectorate, Dmytro Zaruba, stated that the State Environmental Inspectorate will not fine for trading gasoline without bioethanol yet. After all, this requires an approved form of the protocol on the relevant violation, which is still missing.

Impact on gasoline prices

If we are talking about large enterprises, Western ones, for example, where gasoline with 5% biocomponents has been sold for a long time, then the cost of producing such fuel should not differ from the cost of producing fuel without biocomponents. There are differences literally in 1-2% in the cost price. Therefore, there should be no changes in the price on the market. Moreover, we have a downward trend on the market. Our gasoline has been getting cheaper for two months, so a much greater impact will be the devaluation of the hryvnia against the euro, which, unfortunately, is happening, which may change this downward trend - said Ryabtsev.

