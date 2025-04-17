$41.220.04
The EU May Abandon the Ban on Internal Combustion Engines: What Is Being Proposed Instead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6546 views

Manfred Weber spoke out against a complete ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, offering an alternative: CO₂ emissions compensation. He proposed hybrids and range extenders as transitional options.

The EU May Abandon the Ban on Internal Combustion Engines: What Is Being Proposed Instead

The European Union should abandon the ban on internal combustion engines, which will enter into force in 2035. This is stated in a publication by the Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details

German politician and Member of the European Parliament from the Christian Social Union (European People's Party) Manfred Weber spoke out against the ban on vehicles with internal combustion engines. In his opinion, people should be allowed to buy gasoline and diesel cars if carbon emissions are offset.

I use a classic internal combustion engine with classic fuel, but then I pay for the storage of CO₂ in the soil. Maybe this is a business model of the future

– Weber said.

He also added that other options could be hybrids and range extenders.

Recall

In the center of Amsterdam from April 2025, only boats powered by electricity and hydrogen will be allowed to sail. Boats with internal combustion engines will be prohibited from sailing, but some owners will receive temporary exemptions until 2030.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

