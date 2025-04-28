More than UAH 67 billion was allocated for pensions in April

UAH 67.4 billion was allocated for pension payments in April, and the financing of pensions for April has been completed, the Pension Fund of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

"Financing of pensions for April was completed on April 25: UAH 67.4 billion was allocated for pension payments," Ukrposhta reported.

It is noted that this amount includes UAH 9.4 billion through JSC "Ukrposhta" and UAH 58.0 billion through authorized banks."

Also, according to Ukrposhta, as of April 27, the following has been financed:

for the payment of housing subsidies and benefits – UAH 5888.4 million;

for insurance payments – UAH 3032.9 million, including UAH 1778.8 million for sick leave payments.

According to PFFU, UAH 67.4 billion was allocated for pension payments in March.