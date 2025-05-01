Simultaneously and as quickly as possible: European Commissioner Koś supported the opening of Cluster 1 for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos has announced her support for the opening of Cluster 1 within the framework of accession to the European Union with Ukraine and Moldova - simultaneously and as soon as possible. She wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Productive conversation with Olga Stefanishyna to confirm our support for the opening of Cluster 1 with Ukraine and Moldova simultaneously and as soon as possible – wrote Marta Kos.

Details

She also noted that Ukraine has made significant progress in reforms, and the European Commission has provided a clear positive recommendation to the EU Council to continue working with Cluster 1.

Recall

In April of this year, the European Union launched the "Ukraine2EU" program to support Ukraine's accession to the EU. It is aimed at supporting Ukraine in preparing for membership in the European Union by providing strategic and expert support to Ukrainian authorities to implement the necessary reforms.

Sweden later joined this initiative of the EU, Denmark and Lithuania. Europe's contribution to the project is 16.7 million euros. The "Ukraine2EU" program is designed for three years and is implemented by the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPVA).