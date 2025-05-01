Simultaneously and as quickly as possible: European Commissioner Koś supported the opening of Cluster 1 for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU

$41.470.09
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 29604 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 71545 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 84844 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 96629 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 103730 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277702 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 151581 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 168771 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 225698 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 253372 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Popular news

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 180845 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83172 views

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

May 1, 10:34 AM • 55238 views

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May 1, 10:41 AM • 48419 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 81135 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 81907 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 181652 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 277702 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 216086 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 250841 views
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

04:52 PM • 11346 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

02:10 PM • 20268 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 22590 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 21039 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

May 1, 09:35 AM • 83706 views
Simultaneously and as quickly as possible: European Commissioner Koś supported the opening of Cluster 1 for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2452 views

Marta Kos declared her support for the opening of Cluster 1 for Ukraine and Moldova in the EU. The European Commission positively assesses Ukraine's progress in reforms for accession.

Simultaneously and as quickly as possible: European Commissioner Koś supported the opening of Cluster 1 for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU
Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement of the EU

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos has announced her support for the opening of Cluster 1 within the framework of accession to the European Union with Ukraine and Moldova - simultaneously and as soon as possible. She wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

Productive conversation with Olga Stefanishyna to confirm our support for the opening of Cluster 1 with Ukraine and Moldova simultaneously and as soon as possible

– wrote Marta Kos.

Details

She also noted that Ukraine has made significant progress in reforms, and the European Commission has provided a clear positive recommendation to the EU Council to continue working with Cluster 1.

Recall

In April of this year, the European Union launched the "Ukraine2EU" program to support Ukraine's accession to the EU. It is aimed at supporting Ukraine in preparing for membership in the European Union by providing strategic and expert support to Ukrainian authorities to implement the necessary reforms.

Sweden later joined this initiative of the EU, Denmark and Lithuania. Europe's contribution to the project is 16.7 million euros. The "Ukraine2EU" program is designed for three years and is implemented by the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency (CPVA).

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Politics
Council of the European Union
European Commission
Olha Stefanishyna
European Union
Denmark
Lithuania
Sweden
Ukraine
Moldova
