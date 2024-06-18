Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea lead to a sharp rise in shipping companies' costs

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12053 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 124799 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127980 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 142452 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 201613 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240623 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148595 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370246 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182682 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149842 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 86032 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121022 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107871 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23236 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 43435 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 124817 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 109392 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127996 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 122508 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 142466 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8710 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10772 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15028 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16412 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24173 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea lead to a sharp rise in shipping companies' costs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17811 views

The Houthi attacks on civilian tankers in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have led to increased costs for shipping companies due to higher insurance premiums and additional expenses, which has seriously affected international maritime trade in the region.

Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea lead to a sharp rise in shipping companies' costs

Due to Houthi attacks on civilian tankers in the Red Sea, shipping companies' costs are increasing. This is stated in a report by the US Defense Intelligence Agency, UNN reports, citing Voice of America.

Details

The report states that Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have affected at least 29 companies from 65 countries, resulting in increased costs. The companies have to pay higher insurance premiums and incur additional staff costs due to the constant attacks on international shipping by Yemeni Houthis.

As of mid-February, insurance premiums for transit through the Red Sea increased to 0.7-1.0% of the total cost of the vessel, although they did not exceed 0.1% until December 2023

- the department's report says.

The report also notes that companies that continue to transit through the region face increased costs for additional "war risk" insurance and crew compensation.

As a result, the Authority estimates that container traffic through the Red Sea, which typically accounted for up to 15% of all international maritime trade, fell by 90% from December 2023 to mid-February 2024.

Shipping companies seeking to avoid the Red Sea are also seeing an increase in costs: sailing around Africa is about $1 million more expensive.

Recall

In June, in the Gulf of Aden, the Houthis launched a strike with two anti-ship cruise missiles on the Ukrainian-owned ship Verbena. The attack wounded a civilian sailor who was evacuated by a US warship.

The Houthis announced another strike on an American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier02.06.24, 04:13 • 102769 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

EconomyNews of the World
Defense Intelligence Agency
Voice of America
Red Sea
Africa
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91