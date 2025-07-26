Multinational NATO exercises have started in Georgia: Georgian and American military equipment has been transferred to the Vaziani base

As part of the multinational NATO exercises Agile Spirit 2025, Georgian and American military equipment was transferred to the Vaziani base near Tbilisi from the town of Senaki in the west of the country. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, according to UNN.

Details

The technical convoy included American high-mobility multipurpose armored vehicles, as well as Georgian-made armored vehicles - Didgori and Cobra.

The American equipment was previously delivered by ferry from Constanta, Romania, to the port of Poti, after which it was handed over to the 2nd Infantry Brigade, stationed in Senaki.

The convoy passed along the Tbilisi-Senaki-Leselidze highway, which is part of the international transport corridor "East-West" – the second largest European transit corridor, which begins in Brest (France) and ends in Irkeshtam (Kyrgyzstan).

Along the way, the convoy was greeted by residents with flags of the EU, USA, Georgia, and Ukraine.

Additionally

Agile Spirit 2025 started on July 25 and will last until August 6. This year, military personnel from 11 countries are participating in the maneuvers. The exercises are taking place jointly with the Western Command of the Georgian Defense Forces and the National Guard of the American state of Georgia. The program includes command and staff training, combined firing, special forces operations, and testing of the Georgian army's Combat Training Center.

Georgia is hosting the Agile Spirit exercises for the twelfth time. Their goal is to increase combat readiness, improve interaction, and operational capabilities of the armed forces of the participating countries.