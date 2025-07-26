Multinational NATO exercises have started in Georgia: Georgian and American military equipment has been transferred to the Vaziani base

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 26, 06:52 AM • 6944 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 28551 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 60600 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 161757 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 72537 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 68715 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 108938 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42326 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 55512 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 51275 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1.6m/s
59%
748mm
Popular news
Russian army attacked "Epicenter" in Dnipropetrovsk regionJuly 26, 07:27 AM • 9020 views
SBU drones hit one of Russia's largest radio electronics manufacturers, "Signal" - sourcesJuly 26, 08:22 AM • 4274 views
In Poltava, people blocked the road for a TCRcar, some mobilized individuals fledJuly 26, 10:39 AM • 12201 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 9414 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con12:13 PM • 6492 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 161760 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 108939 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 157585 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 131274 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 150942 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
China
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC01:43 PM • 4250 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con12:13 PM • 6478 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 9402 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 14317 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 257764 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Washington Post
Sukhoi Su-27
Financial Times

Multinational NATO exercises have started in Georgia: Georgian and American military equipment has been transferred to the Vaziani base

Kyiv • UNN

 • 854 views

Georgian and American military equipment, including US armored vehicles and Georgian Didgori and Cobra, has been transferred from Senaki to Vaziani for the Agile Spirit 2025 exercises. The convoy passed along the Tbilisi-Senaki-Leselidze highway, welcomed by local residents.

Multinational NATO exercises have started in Georgia: Georgian and American military equipment has been transferred to the Vaziani base

As part of the multinational NATO exercises Agile Spirit 2025, Georgian and American military equipment was transferred to the Vaziani base near Tbilisi from the town of Senaki in the west of the country. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, according to UNN.

Details

The technical convoy included American high-mobility multipurpose armored vehicles, as well as Georgian-made armored vehicles - Didgori and Cobra.

The American equipment was previously delivered by ferry from Constanta, Romania, to the port of Poti, after which it was handed over to the 2nd Infantry Brigade, stationed in Senaki.

The convoy passed along the Tbilisi-Senaki-Leselidze highway, which is part of the international transport corridor "East-West" – the second largest European transit corridor, which begins in Brest (France) and ends in Irkeshtam (Kyrgyzstan).

Along the way, the convoy was greeted by residents with flags of the EU, USA, Georgia, and Ukraine.

Additionally

Agile Spirit 2025 started on July 25 and will last until August 6. This year, military personnel from 11 countries are participating in the maneuvers. The exercises are taking place jointly with the Western Command of the Georgian Defense Forces and the National Guard of the American state of Georgia. The program includes command and staff training, combined firing, special forces operations, and testing of the Georgian army's Combat Training Center.

Georgia is hosting the Agile Spirit exercises for the twelfth time. Their goal is to increase combat readiness, improve interaction, and operational capabilities of the armed forces of the participating countries.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
NATO
Tbilisi
Kyrgyzstan
European Union
France
United States
Ukraine
Georgia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9