The Houthis announced another strike on an American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39019 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100526 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143809 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148443 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243803 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172846 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164390 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148161 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222122 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 75670 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110130 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 34875 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48319 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 83982 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243803 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222122 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208461 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234388 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221377 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 39019 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24951 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30317 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110130 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112501 views
The Houthis announced another strike on an American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102749 views

The Houthis claimed to have conducted six operations against the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, an American destroyer, and three commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.

Yahya Seriya, a spokesman for the Yemeni Houthi armed forces, said the movement had conducted six operations in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean. They were directed against the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Dwight Eisenhower, an American destroyer and three commercial vessels. This is the second statement of the Houthis about strikes on the aircraft carrier, AlMa sirah, reports UNN.

Details

Dwight Eisenhower is a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. It is named after the 34th president of the United States and was commissioned in 1977. Since the beginning of January 2024, it has been located in the Red Sea.

The aircraft carrier allegedly fired several missiles and drones, and several drones followed the destroyer, the Houthi TV channel reports. The Commercial Courts of Maina, Aloraiq and Abliani were attacked. The Houthis claim that the operations have achieved their goal.

On May 30, the US and British air forces attacked the positions of the Yemeni Houthis. Ansar Allah claimed at least 16 dead and 42 injured. The next day, the Houthis attacked an American aircraft carrier.

Attacks by Yemeni Hussites in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Babelmandeb Strait have been taking place since November 2023. They attack ships and ships linked to the US, UK and Israel. Thus, the Houthis support the Palestinian movement "Hamas" in the war with Israel. The United States and the United Kingdom have been retaliating against Yemen since the beginning of 2024.

Houthis attack a Panama-flagged tanker carrying Russian oil to China with a missile

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
red-seaRed Sea
indiiskyi-okeanIndian Ocean
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
yemenYemen
polandPoland

