Yahya Seriya, a spokesman for the Yemeni Houthi armed forces, said the movement had conducted six operations in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean. They were directed against the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Dwight Eisenhower, an American destroyer and three commercial vessels. This is the second statement of the Houthis about strikes on the aircraft carrier, AlMa sirah, reports UNN.

Details

Dwight Eisenhower is a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. It is named after the 34th president of the United States and was commissioned in 1977. Since the beginning of January 2024, it has been located in the Red Sea.

The aircraft carrier allegedly fired several missiles and drones, and several drones followed the destroyer, the Houthi TV channel reports. The Commercial Courts of Maina, Aloraiq and Abliani were attacked. The Houthis claim that the operations have achieved their goal.

On May 30, the US and British air forces attacked the positions of the Yemeni Houthis. Ansar Allah claimed at least 16 dead and 42 injured. The next day, the Houthis attacked an American aircraft carrier.

Attacks by Yemeni Hussites in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Babelmandeb Strait have been taking place since November 2023. They attack ships and ships linked to the US, UK and Israel. Thus, the Houthis support the Palestinian movement "Hamas" in the war with Israel. The United States and the United Kingdom have been retaliating against Yemen since the beginning of 2024.

