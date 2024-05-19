Houthis attack a Panama-flagged tanker carrying Russian oil to China with a missile

The Houthis, who receive support from Iran, have attacked an oil tanker flying the Panama flag off the Red Sea coast of Yemen. According to the US military, the crew managed to restore power and keep the ship on course. Writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

According to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the attacked ship did not report any casualties. The attack was the latest in a series of attacks by Houthis in recent months on vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis control most of the key population centers in Yemen's civil war, while Israel's war in Gaza continues. The Houthis fired an anti-ship missile at the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker M/T Wind, owned by Greece, at about 1 a.m. local time, causing it to sink, temporarily disabling the ship's propulsion and steering systems.

The vessel, a member of the US-led Maritime Coalition, responded quickly to the incident, but the crew managed to restore power and control on their own, so no external assistance was needed. The ship continued on its course.

This ongoing malicious and reckless behavior by the Iranian-backed Houthis threatens regional stability and endangers the lives of seafarers in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden - CENTCOM stated.

British security company Ambrey reported that the incident occurred about 10 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni port city of Mokha on the Red Sea, where a missile strike caused a fire in the steering gear compartment.

The tanker was loading oil in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk at the Sheskharis terminal and was heading to China, according to a warning note from Ambrey. Also, the UKMTO agency from the United Kingdom reported earlier on Saturday that the vessel in the Red Sea sustained minor damage after colliding with an unknown object.

The vessel and crew are safe and continue to sail to the next port of call - UKMTO said in a report on the incident 98 nautical miles south of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

