Defence City bills discussed with G7 and NATO representatives - Hetmantsev

The package of draft laws on the creation of a special legal regime for Defence City was discussed with representatives of G7 countries and NATO. This was reported by one of the initiators of the legislative changes, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, UNN reports.

Details

Four draft laws, jointly developed by the Ministry of Defense and people's deputies, have been registered in parliament, which provide for the creation of a register of Defence City residents. As reported by one of the authors of the initiative, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction David Arakhamia, the documents provide for:

protection of information about weapons manufacturers;

tax benefits until January 1, 2036;

simplification of customs procedures and simplified export control for military technologies.

Hetmantsev emphasized that this initiative is a guarantee of the development of the defense industry.

Together with representatives of G7 countries and NATO, we discussed the key points of the package of draft laws on the creation of Defence City today. I am grateful for the support of our initiative - he noted.

Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential

According to him, the adoption of this package of laws will create conditions for the development of Ukraine's defense industry, strengthening cooperation with partners, and expanding export potential.

So that in the future Ukraine enters the TOP-5 arms exporters in the world - the MP emphasized.

Recall

In the current version of the draft laws on Defence City, the aircraft manufacturing industry may be outside the scope of new benefits and preferences. As explained by the Aerospace Association of Ukraine, none of the specialized enterprises — including "Antonov" or "Motor Sich" — meet the proposed inclusion criteria, as they are not purely defense enterprises, but are aircraft manufacturing entities that are engaged not only in scientific, scientific and technical developments, engineering, manufacturing of parts, but also in servicing civil aviation. The Association proposes to include enterprises from the already existing government list of aircraft manufacturing entities, which undergo strict verification, in the list of Defence City residents.