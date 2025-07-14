Five explosions occurred in Chernihiv, two "Shaheds" fell on the outskirts of the city

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
07:52 PM • 192 views
"Agreed to call each other more often": Zelenskyy had a "very good conversation" with Trump
06:23 PM • 7988 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
04:21 PM • 20065 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
03:55 PM • 27814 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
03:24 PM • 26043 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
03:00 PM • 27163 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 28174 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 43850 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 41450 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 23479 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.4m/s
54%
748mm
Popular news
"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sectorJuly 14, 10:45 AM • 46287 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 63292 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 41090 views
Four Russian prisoners of war escaped in Kramatorsk: they may be dangerousJuly 14, 12:25 PM • 23070 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"04:13 PM • 25826 views
Publications
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"04:13 PM • 25841 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 43855 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 41457 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 63305 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 283893 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 41101 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 47848 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 44489 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 129748 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 92795 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Five explosions occurred in Chernihiv, two "Shaheds" fell on the outskirts of the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3240 views

Five explosions have been recorded in Chernihiv, with no casualties reported so far. Two "Shaheds" fell on the outskirts of the city; information regarding damage is being clarified.

Five explosions occurred in Chernihiv, two "Shaheds" fell on the outskirts of the city

Five explosions have been recorded in Chernihiv, with no preliminary reports of casualties. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, as conveyed by UNN.

The fall of two "Shaheds" was recorded on the outskirts of the city. Information on destruction and injuries is being clarified 

- Bryzhynskyi reported.

Later, he reported that 5 explosions had been recorded, and there was no information about injured people.

Recall that

Russians struck an educational institution in Sumy, injuring six people.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Shahed-136
Chernihiv
Sumy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9