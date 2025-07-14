Five explosions occurred in Chernihiv, two "Shaheds" fell on the outskirts of the city

Five explosions have been recorded in Chernihiv, with no preliminary reports of casualties. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, as conveyed by UNN.

The fall of two "Shaheds" was recorded on the outskirts of the city. Information on destruction and injuries is being clarified - Bryzhynskyi reported.

Later, he reported that 5 explosions had been recorded, and there was no information about injured people.

Recall that

Russians struck an educational institution in Sumy, injuring six people.