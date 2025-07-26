In Rostov-on-Don, Russia, fountains will not only be turned off but also drained on military holidays – Navy Day (July 27) and Paratrooper Day (August 2). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian publication "Novaya Gazeta".

It is noted that in the intervals between holidays, most fountains will be working – except for the large "Atlantes" fountain on Teatralnaya Square, whose size does not allow for quick draining and refilling.

Traditionally, on Airborne Forces Day, retired military personnel and demobilized soldiers who served their conscription in this branch of the military across the country arrange bathing in fountains and display the paratrooper flag. On this day, fights often occur involving people in Airborne Forces uniforms - the media writes.

At the same time, it is indicated that military holidays in Rostov-on-Don will take place with street concerts in parks.

Russia canceled the country's main naval parade, which is usually held in St. Petersburg on July 27. Earlier, in Russian-occupied Sevastopol, the invaders canceled the May 9 parade "for security reasons."

In Russia, they are worried that their parade is in question, and they are right to do so - Zelenskyy