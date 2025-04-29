In Russia, they are worried that their parade is in question, and they are right to do so - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that russia is worried that their parade for the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II is in question, and they are right to be worried. They should be worried that this war is still going on. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today we discussed the preparation of a new decision of the National Security and Defense Council. It is important to continue to put pressure on Russian networks of influence, as well as on all their production and trade operations. We are trying to synchronize Ukrainian sanctions as much as possible with everyone in Europe, so that it is a common position, and we already have good results. Including in closed Russian productions that worked for their defense industry - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine is also preparing for talks with the United States on new sanctions steps

We choose exactly those pain points of russia that will most encourage moscow to diplomacy. They must take clear steps to end the war, and we insist that an unconditional and complete ceasefire should be the first step. russia must do this. Now they are worried that their parade is in question, and they are right to be worried. But they should be worried that this war is still going on. They must end the war - Zelenskyy added.

We will remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the decision of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to declare a truce from May 8 to May 11 on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, noting that there is no reason to wait until May 8, the fire must be stopped not for a few days.