In Russia, they are worried that their parade is in question, and they are right to do so - Zelenskyy

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 71557 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
03:14 PM • 73829 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 60304 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 86466 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 83307 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 75961 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 71118 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145490 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143856 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 125165 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

April 29, 11:26 AM • 71017 views

russia is “preparing something” in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky

02:31 PM • 13996 views

The Supreme Court has put an end to the case of Yuriy Hrymchak, the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories

02:31 PM • 13918 views

European leaders will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 - Politico

03:23 PM • 26817 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 57796 views
“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 58112 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

03:28 PM • 71557 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145490 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143856 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 125165 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Artem Lisogor

Herman Galushchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

France

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 57358 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 74983 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 72504 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 178227 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 89203 views
The Washington Post

Facebook

Bild

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

In Russia, they are worried that their parade is in question, and they are right to do so - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1380 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is worried about the possible cancellation of the parade for the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Ukraine is preparing for new US sanctions against Russia.

In Russia, they are worried that their parade is in question, and they are right to do so - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that russia is worried that their parade for the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II is in question, and they are right to be worried. They should be worried that this war is still going on. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Today we discussed the preparation of a new decision of the National Security and Defense Council. It is important to continue to put pressure on Russian networks of influence, as well as on all their production and trade operations. We are trying to synchronize Ukrainian sanctions as much as possible with everyone in Europe, so that it is a common position, and we already have good results. Including in closed Russian productions that worked for their defense industry 

- Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine is also preparing for talks with the United States on new sanctions steps

We choose exactly those pain points of russia that will most encourage moscow to diplomacy. They must take clear steps to end the war, and we insist that an unconditional and complete ceasefire should be the first step. russia must do this. Now they are worried that their parade is in question, and they are right to be worried. But they should be worried that this war is still going on. They must end the war 

- Zelenskyy added.

We will remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the decision of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to declare a truce from May 8 to May 11 on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, noting that there is no reason to wait until May 8, the fire must be stopped not for a few days.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
