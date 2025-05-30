$41.530.06
How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive
How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

US military intelligence cybersecurity specialist accused of trying to pass classified information to a foreign country - ABC News

Kyiv • UNN

Military intelligence officer Nathan Laatsch wanted to transfer secret data to a friendly government due to disagreements with US policy. He was detained while trying to transfer information.

US military intelligence cybersecurity specialist accused of trying to pass classified information to a foreign country - ABC News

A 28-year-old information technology specialist with the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency has been arrested for attempting to pass classified materials to a foreign government. This was reported by UNN referring to ABC News.

Details

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that an IT specialist working for the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempting to provide classified information to a friendly foreign government.

The FBI said that Nathan Laatsch offered to provide classified information to a foreign government because, according to an informant, Laatsch "disagreed with or did not share the values of this administration" and was willing to share "finished intelligence products, some raw intelligence data, and other miscellaneous classified documentation."

 - writes ABC News.

According to the investigation, while communicating with an undercover FBI agent posing as an envoy of a foreign government, Laatsch allegedly transcribed classified information into a notebook at his desk for three days, which he told the agent he was ready to provide.

The foreign country with which Laatsch is accused of attempting to contact is not specified in court documents.

On May 1, the FBI conducted an operation in which Laatsch agreed to hand over classified information on flash drives at a designated location in a public park in northern Virginia.

- writes ABC News.

The information that Nathan Laatsch attempted to transmit allegedly had security levels of "Secret" and "Top Secret."

Reference

According to court documents, Laatsch, who was hired by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency in August 2019, worked as a data processing specialist and IT security specialist in the agency's Internal Threats Division.

Recall

This case is the latest in a series of incidents involving the leak of classified information. Earlier, Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts National Guard, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for disseminating classified documents on the Discord network.

US National Intelligence Official Forced Analysts to Rewrite Data to Avoid Framing Trump - NYT21.05.25, 09:35 • 3100 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
United States Department of Justice
Defense Intelligence Agency
Virginia
United States
