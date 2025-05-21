US National Intelligence Official Forced Analysts to Rewrite Data to Avoid Framing Trump - NYT

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 3168 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 14342 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 33253 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 81792 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 152790 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 74239 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 140309 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 64051 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211338 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 98776 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
69%
747mm
Popular news

Trump officially announced the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the USA for $175 billion

May 20, 09:16 PM • 5706 views

An attack was carried out on Russian checkpoints near the strategic Khmeimim airbase in Syria: what is known

May 20, 09:48 PM • 5852 views

A new crisis in the energy and housing sectors in the Russian Federation: modernization postponed, tariffs will skyrocket - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

May 20, 10:17 PM • 6552 views

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR

May 20, 10:50 PM • 9708 views

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

01:23 AM • 13442 views
Publications

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 14352 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 89431 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 152800 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 140315 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211346 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Marco Rubio

Giorgia Meloni

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Washington, D.C.

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 124669 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 90612 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 85925 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 168245 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 169867 views
Actual

Iron dome

Football

Nord Stream

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

US National Intelligence Official Forced Analysts to Rewrite Data to Avoid Framing Trump - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

An aide to the US Director of National Intelligence ordered analysts to change data to support Trump's claim about the deportation of people associated with a Venezuelan gang. This raised concerns about the politicization of intelligence.

US National Intelligence Official Forced Analysts to Rewrite Data to Avoid Framing Trump - NYT

Tulsi Gabbard, the chief aide to the director of U.S. national intelligence, forced unit analysts to rewrite prepared data so that it would not contradict President Donald Trump's statement on the need to deport people "involved" with the Venezuelan gang. This was reported by The New York Times with reference to its sources, reports UNN.

Details

According to the American publication, published e-mails from internal correspondence at the U.S. National Intelligence Council showed that Tulsi Gabbard, the chief aide to the director of U.S. national intelligence, ordered analysts to edit their prepared intelligence assessment. He was motivated by the need to "protect" President Donald Trump from attacks for the administration's claim that the Venezuelan government controls a criminal group.

We need to "rewrite" a bit and do more analytical work "so that this document is not used against the Director of National Intelligence or the President (DNI or POTUS)

 - wrote Joe Kent, Ms. Gabbard's chief of staff, in an email to a group of intelligence officers on April 3, using an abbreviated designation for the position of Gabbard and Trump.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Kent forced analysts to revise their assessment, dated February 26, of the relationship between the Venezuelan government and the Tren de Aragua gang after it became clear that the assessment contradicted Trump's next statement. The disclosure of the exact text of Mr. Kent's emails added to the picture of politicized interference.

Addendum

The analysis prepared by experts, dated April 7, contradicts a key claim that Trump made to justify sending people accused of belonging to the gang without due process to a notorious Salvadoran prison.

A company involved in Trump's campaign to deport migrants was hacked by Anonymous hackers. 07.05.25, 10:22 • 4129 views

Letters on the subject from Mr. Kent, who is also Mr. Trump's nominee to head the National Counterterrorism Center, circulated in the intelligence community and were cited by people familiar with the contents of the correspondence. Kent's interference raised concerns within the department about the politicization of intelligence analysis.

Kent's defenders deny that his attempted interference was part of a pressure campaign, arguing that he was trying to show more of what the intelligence community knew about the gang.

Giving birth to children in the States does not give parents "immunity" from deportation - Head of the US Border Service28.04.25, 20:41 • 4603 views

But the disclosure of his letters confirms the accounts of critics who said that the official exerted political pressure to create and transmit to the president a distorted report that would support, not undermine, the political agenda of the Trump administration.

The Trump administration plans to use $250 million in foreign aid to deport Ukrainians and Haitians - WP20.05.25, 14:31 • 4170 views

The problem lies in Trump's use in March of a rarely used wartime law, as well as the Foreign Enemies Act, to immediately deport people accused of belonging to the Venezuelan gang. After several planes loaded with such deportees, the courts have so far blocked any further use of the law.

The law, passed in 1798, allows the government to deport citizens of a country that is in a declared war with the United States or is otherwise invading U.S. territory. At first glance, it probably requires a connection to the actions of a foreign state, and Trump invoked such a connection in a proclamation on March 15.

Recall

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to deport 1 million immigrants during the first year of his term. This was reported by American media with reference to sources among federal officials.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Brent
$66.33
Bitcoin
$107,561.60
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$37.25
Золото
$3,317.95
Ethereum
$2,595.75