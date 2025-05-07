A company involved in Trump's campaign to deport migrants was hacked by Anonymous hackers.

Hackers broke into the website of the American airline GlobalX, which participated in President Donald Trump's initiative to deport migrants from Latin American countries. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Members of the international hacker group Anonymous claimed responsibility. They stated that they "decided to execute the court's decision" - in their opinion, it is being ignored by the airline and its management.

GlobalX has previously been involved in scandals for operating deportation flights from the United States for migrants, despite a court ban. For example, in March 2025, despite a court ruling to reverse course, the company's planes transported a group of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador. Later, these actions were declared illegal, but the Donald Trump administration did not stop the campaign to deport migrants.

