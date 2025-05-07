A company involved in Trump's campaign to deport migrants was hacked by Anonymous hackers.

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police
Exclusive
07:07 AM • 12864 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 15154 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 23562 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 70948 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 112585 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 79353 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 74173 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 75801 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 125552 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 55211 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Popular news

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

May 6, 10:31 PM • 33565 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 35835 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

03:18 AM • 30560 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

03:30 AM • 30113 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 23523 views
NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 23596 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 69501 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 88657 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 125552 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 133026 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 41781 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 92292 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 89798 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 101516 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 49450 views
A company involved in Trump's campaign to deport migrants was hacked by Anonymous hackers.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

Anonymous Hackers Breach GlobalX Website over Migrant Deportation Despite Court Bans. The company has previously been embroiled in scandals for transporting migrants to El Salvador.

A company involved in Trump's campaign to deport migrants was hacked by Anonymous hackers.

Hackers broke into the website of the American airline GlobalX, which participated in President Donald Trump's initiative to deport migrants from Latin American countries. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

Members of the international hacker group Anonymous claimed responsibility. They stated that they "decided to execute the court's decision" - in their opinion, it is being ignored by the airline and its management.

GlobalX has previously been involved in scandals for operating deportation flights from the United States for migrants, despite a court ban. For example, in March 2025, despite a court ruling to reverse course, the company's planes transported a group of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador. Later, these actions were declared illegal, but the Donald Trump administration did not stop the campaign to deport migrants.

Let us remind you

The administration of US President Donald Trump offers migrants without documents $1,000 and a ticket if they agree to leave the US voluntarily. This is another attempt to speed up mass deportation and reduce costs for law enforcement.

Earlier, UNN reported that the White House administration is canceling the temporary legal status of 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans in the United States. This move ends the "parole" program that allowed them to enter the US under Biden.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Brent
$63.05
Bitcoin
$97,001.20
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.55
Золото
$3,395.70
Ethereum
$1,838.29