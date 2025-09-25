US Defense Secretary summons hundreds of generals and admirals to meeting - WP

$41.410.03
48.660.14
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of parliamentary energy committee
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on
Publications
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical market
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soups
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Ruslan Kravchenko
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
China
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
The Washington Post
The Times
Fox News
FAB-500
Tu-95

US Defense Secretary summons hundreds of generals and admirals to meeting - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1390 views

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of generals and admirals to gather next week without warning or explanation at a Marine Corps base in Virginia. The unusual directive has caused concern and confusion among the top military brass.

US Defense Secretary summons hundreds of generals and admirals to meeting - WP

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of US Army generals and admirals to gather next week without warning — and without stating a reason — at a Marine Corps base in Virginia, sowing confusion and alarm after the Trump administration fired numerous high-ranking officials this year, UNN reports with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

According to more than a dozen people familiar with the matter, this highly unusual directive was sent to virtually all senior military commanders around the world. The directive was issued earlier this week as a government shutdown looms, and months after Hegseth's team at the Pentagon announced plans for a massive consolidation of senior military command.

In a statement on Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed that Hegseth "will address his senior officials early next week," but provided no further details. Parnell, a senior adviser to the Secretary of Defense, expressed no concerns about The Washington Post's reporting on the meeting scheduled for Tuesday in Quantico, Virginia.

The publication notes that there are about 800 generals and admirals living in the United States and dozens of other countries and time zones. According to people familiar with the matter, Hegseth's order applies to all senior officers with the rank of brigadier general or higher, or their Navy equivalent, who hold command positions, and their senior advisers. Typically, these officers control hundreds or thousands of enlisted personnel.

Personnel changes in the USA after the information leak scandal: is the dismissal of Pentagon chief Heghset threatened01.05.25, 23:01 • 5409 views

Among those expected to attend Hegseth's meeting are top commanders in conflict zones and senior military leaders stationed across Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific, said people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The order does not apply to senior military officers holding staff positions.

No one who spoke to The Post could recall a Secretary of Defense ever ordering so many military generals and admirals to gather in such a manner. Some said it raised security concerns.

"People are very concerned. They have no idea what it means," one person said.

Two others expressed frustration that even many commanders stationed abroad would be required to attend. One said, "that's not how it's done."

"You don't call the top military leaders who are leading their people and global forces to an auditorium outside of Washington and not explain to them why/what the topic or agenda is," the person said, using the abbreviation for general officer or flag officer.

"Are we pulling every general and flag officer out of the Pacific right now?" one US official said. "It's all weird."

Let's add

The publication adds that these orders come as Hegseth has unilaterally made massive changes at the Pentagon recently, including ordering a 20 percent reduction in the number of generals, firing senior leaders without cause, and issuing a new high-profile order to rename the Department of Defense the Department of War.

Trump renamed the US Department of Defense to the Department of War05.09.25, 23:33 • 7179 views

Senior administration officials are also preparing a new national defense strategy that is expected to make homeland defense the country's top priority after several years of China being identified as the primary national security threat to the United States. Some officials familiar with the travel order said they believe this issue may be discussed.

Hegseth's May directive to cut about 100 generals and admirals also caused concern among senior military leadership. At the time, he called for a "minimum" 20 percent reduction in the number of four-star officers — the highest military rank — on active duty and a corresponding number of generals in the National Guard. There will also be at least another 10 percent reduction in the total number of generals and admirals across all forces.

Pentagon officials outraged by Trump's order to rename the agency the Department of War06.09.25, 17:55 • 4664 views

Last month, Hegseth fired Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency; Vice Admiral Nancy LaCour, chief of Navy Reserve; and Rear Admiral Milton Sands, a Navy SEAL officer who commanded Naval Special Warfare Command. No specific reason was given in these cases.

These dismissals were the latest in a broader purge of top positions in national security agencies. Since taking office, the Trump administration has also fired Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr.; Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti; Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan; and Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force General James Slife, among others. The list contains a disproportionate number of women.

General David Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, announced last month that he would retire in November after being asked to step down.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Pete Hegseth
United States Air Force
Defense Intelligence Agency
United States Department of Defense
The Washington Post
Europe
China
United States