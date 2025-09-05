US President Donald Trump signed a decree transforming the Department of Defense into the Department of War, UNN reports.

Details

Before signing the decree transforming the Department of Defense into the Department of War, Trump stated that he had ended seven wars, and the war between Ukraine and Russia would face "the same fate."

Additionally

Earlier, a White House official confirmed to the media that Trump would publish the name change on Friday. The executive order notes the use of the name Department of War as a secondary name for the Department of Defense, along with phrases such as "Secretary of War" for Heggset, according to a White House fact sheet.

The order also instructs Heggset to propose both legislative and executive actions to make the name permanent – the U.S. Department of War.

The Pentagon told allies that the US plans to play a "minimal role" in security guarantees for Ukraine - Politico