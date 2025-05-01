Personnel changes in the USA after the information leak scandal: is the dismissal of Pentagon chief Heghset threatened

US President Donald Trump is not planning to fire US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth after the information leak scandal. This is reported by CNN with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Democrats on Capitol Hill reacted to the dismissal of National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, noting that Trump is not firing the right national security official.

They believe that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth deserves to be fired more after he discussed targets for bombings in Yemen in a Signal chat. But Trump's opinion of Hegseth is very different from how he treated Waltz after the Signal episode. - sources say.

Sources of the publication note that Trump believes that Hegseth should not be fired after the administration spent so much political capital to approve him for the position.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's national security advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong have already been dismissed.

US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is not interested in the position of advisor to the head of the White House on national security issues.

