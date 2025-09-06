Pentagon officials outraged by Trump's order to rename the agency the Department of War

Pentagon officials are outraged by US President Donald Trump's decree to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War. The new rebranding could cost the US millions of dollars. This is reported by POLITICO, according to UNN.

Many expressed frustration, anger, and outright bewilderment over these efforts, which could cost billions of dollars in cosmetic changes that would do little to address the most pressing military problems, such as countering a more aggressive alliance of authoritarian states. - the publication writes.

Details of the decree signed by Trump are still unknown, but officials may have to change Department of Defense seals on more than 700,000 facilities in 40 countries and all 50 states. This includes everything from letterhead for the six military branches and dozens of other agencies to embossed napkins in dining halls, embroidered jackets for Senate-confirmed officials, and keychains and caps at the Pentagon store.

This is exclusively for a domestic political audience. Not only will it cost millions of dollars, but it will have absolutely no impact on China's or Russia's calculations. Worse, it will be used by our enemies to portray the United States as warmongering and a threat to international stability. - said a former Ministry of Defense official.

An official name change would likely require an act of Congress, although a person familiar with the discussions said the White House was looking for ways to avoid a congressional vote.

US President Donald Trump signed a decree to transform the Department of Defense into the Department of War.