IDF says Iran's nuclear program "set back years", showing new images of destruction - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

IDF announces Israeli military has set back Iranian nuclear program by years. New satellite images from Maxar Technologies confirm extensive damage to Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.

IDF says Iran's nuclear program "set back years", showing new images of destruction - Media

Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that Israel had achieved all operational goals in the fight against Iran, but added that it was too early to assess the full impact of the military campaign.

At the same time, he noted that the Iranian nuclear program was pushed back for years, UNN writes with reference to YNET.

Details

Our assessment is that we have significantly disrupted the nuclear program and pushed it back for years. I can say, according to the statement of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, that there is Iran before the operation - and there is Iran after

– said Defrin.

A few days after the US Air Force struck major Iranian nuclear facilities, new satellite images released on Wednesday show the extent of the damage caused by precision bunker-buster bombs dropped on Natanz, Fordow, Isfahan and Shahid Rajaei University in Tehran.

New images from Maxar Technologies show significant damage to nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. In Fordow — a fortified facility hidden deep underground — numerous craters can be seen near key access routes, with clear signs of destruction near entrances and adjacent support buildings, some of which have been completely leveled.

In Isfahan, access tunnels to the facility appear to have taken direct hits. Previous reports indicated that the US strike was intended to complete what Israeli airstrikes had begun, targeting what remained after the partial destruction by Israeli forces.

Bloomberg reported that while the US deployed highly destructive munitions, they appeared to deliberately avoid striking the three small research reactors still operating at the Isfahan facility. Built by China in 1991, these reactors contain approximately 900 grams of weapons-grade enriched uranium.

In Natanz, satellite images show two distinct craters left by the US strike, both of which were subsequently filled with earth.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which convened an emergency meeting earlier this week in response to the attacks, warned that even minor damage to a low-power nuclear reactor could set a dangerous international precedent.

The agency is demanding that Iran disclose the current location of its enriched uranium stockpile. Tehran, for its part, has accused the US of seriously undermining diplomatic efforts aimed at curbing nuclear proliferation.

According to a CNN report citing preliminary assessments by the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the US strikes failed to destroy key components of Iran's nuclear weapons infrastructure and only delayed its progress by a few months. The internal assessment, which was not made public, contradicts previous statements by President Trump and Secretary of Defense Hesta, who both claimed that the nuclear program had been "completely eliminated."

Sources cited in the report note that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium remained intact and that most centrifuges survived the attack. The New York Times also reported that US intelligence believes the damage was limited. Israeli sources echoed this view, saying that the Fordow facility remains operational.

A White House spokesman confirmed to CNN the existence of the DIA report, but stressed that the administration does not accept its findings. US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff called for an investigation into the leak, telling Fox News: 

Obviously, leaking such information is outrageous — a treasonous act

- said Witkoff. 

Addendum

US President Donald Trump announced future talks with Iran on its abandonment of nuclear ambitions after a successful operation to destroy the nuclear program. This came after bombings that he said pushed Iran's nuclear program back decades, despite differing US intelligence assessments.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Steve Witkoff
Israel
Defense Intelligence Agency
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
The New York Times
Fox News
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran
