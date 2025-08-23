Pentagon Chief Dismisses US Intelligence Agency Head Cruz

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 14477 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 15757 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 13534 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 15422 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 16845 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 11868 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 19481 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 19375 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 13284 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 14168 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.7m/s
89%
742mm
Popular news
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 11307 views
Ukraine prefers a trilateral meeting, but is ready for a bilateral track - ZelenskyyAugust 22, 01:35 PM • 4620 views
Judge ordered the demolition of the "Alligator Alcatraz" migrant detention center: full demolition expected in 60 daysAugust 22, 01:50 PM • 5462 views
Trump assessed the chances of cooperation between Zelenskyy and PutinAugust 22, 03:30 PM • 3890 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 12502 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 12509 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 14479 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 15423 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 16845 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 19482 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mark Rutte
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kramatorsk
Canada
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 13536 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 11313 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 13941 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 17115 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 24947 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Football
KAB-500
KAB-250
Medicinal products

Pentagon Chief Dismisses US Intelligence Agency Head Cruz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has dismissed Lieutenant General Jeffrey Cruz, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. The reason for the dismissal may be "loss of confidence," which is part of a broader purge of senior management.

Pentagon Chief Dismisses US Intelligence Agency Head Cruz

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth fired the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lieutenant General Jeffrey Cruz. This was reported by The Washington Post, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

"Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired Lieutenant General Jeffrey Cruz, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, who lost his position as part of a broader purge of senior leadership in the national security services," the publication writes.

According to sources, the reason for the dismissal may be "loss of confidence" - a general term Hegseth used to justify the dismissal of other high-ranking military officers this year.

Recall

The US State Department decided to lay off hundreds of employees in the near future.

Trump has purged one of the CIA's most senior Russia analysts - Economist22.08.25, 08:39 • 3172 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Pete Hegseth
Defense Intelligence Agency
United States Department of State
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon