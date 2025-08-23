Pentagon Chief Dismisses US Intelligence Agency Head Cruz

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth fired the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lieutenant General Jeffrey Cruz. This was reported by The Washington Post, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

"Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fired Lieutenant General Jeffrey Cruz, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, who lost his position as part of a broader purge of senior leadership in the national security services," the publication writes.

According to sources, the reason for the dismissal may be "loss of confidence" - a general term Hegseth used to justify the dismissal of other high-ranking military officers this year.

Recall

