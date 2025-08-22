$41.380.02
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 26931 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 30489 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 36252 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 21702 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 32926 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 71411 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 78909 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 81393 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 103042 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Trump has purged one of the CIA's most senior Russia analysts - Economist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

The leading CIA analyst on Russia was removed from her position. She oversaw the preparation of the report on Russia's interference in the 2016 elections.

Trump has purged one of the CIA's most senior Russia analysts - Economist

Government in the USA, during Donald Trump's presidency, has purged one of the leading CIA analysts on Russia, The Economist reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the CIA officer worked in American intelligence for more than 20 years. In 2016, as the country's chief intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia, she oversaw the preparation of a report describing Russia's interference in that year's presidential election in favor of Donald Trump. Several years later, she returned to the agency as a senior manager, overseeing CIA operations and analysis related to Russia and the former Soviet Union.

On August 19, her career abruptly ended when Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, revoked her security clearance, as well as the clearances of 36 other current and former officials accused of "betraying the Constitution." The Trump administration had previously used its control over clearances as a political cudgel against retired officials. But the aforementioned CIA officer, along with two other officers involved in the 2016 report, Shelby Pierson and Vinh Nguyen, are among the highest-ranking career intelligence officers dismissed under Trump. These moves mark a sharp escalation of his struggle with American spies.

The Economist understands that the dismissal of the CIA officer, who was in charge of hundreds of analysts and other employees, caused alarm among many current and active intelligence officers. Losing a clearance is "career-ending," says Larry Pfeiffer, a former CIA officer who was stripped of his clearance on January 20: "Even janitors have clearances." Many employees rely on clearances after retirement to find positions in consulting.

