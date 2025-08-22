$41.380.02
August 21, 02:24 PM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Guardian

US restricts access to intelligence on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine - CBS News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The US has narrowed access to information regarding negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, prohibiting the sharing of full intelligence with its "Five Eyes" allies. This decision has sparked discussions about the effectiveness of cooperation and national interests.

US restricts access to intelligence on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine - CBS News

US intelligence agencies have narrowed access to information on the progress of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard signed a directive on July 20 prohibiting sharing full intelligence information on Russian-Ukrainian negotiations even with the closest allies within the "Five Eyes" alliance. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

According to sources in US intelligence who spoke on condition of anonymity, the new directive classified all materials and analytics regarding the negotiations as "NOFORN" (Not Releasable to Foreign Nationals). This classification means that the information is not subject to dissemination abroad, neither to partner states nor to any foreign nationals.

At the same time, the document clarifies: information that has already become public can be disseminated without restrictions. The rest of the materials should circulate only within the departments that created or provided them.

Former CIA and US Department of Homeland Security officer Stephen Cash noted that such restrictions could reduce the effectiveness of cooperation within the "Five Eyes" alliance.

The value of this partnership is that we complement each other's intelligence data. This allows us to better understand the intentions and capabilities of our adversaries. Traditionally, we and the other four countries sit on one side of the table against a common opponent

- Cash explained.

However, other intelligence officers consider the situation to be common practice. According to them, the US and its allies often refrain from full data exchange in areas of national interest. Ezra Cohen, a fellow at the Hudson Institute and former acting Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence at the Pentagon, suggested that criticism of the directive may be politically motivated.

There is a lot of information that we do not share even with our "Five Eyes" partners, and vice versa. There are materials only for the eyes of Great Britain, there are only for Australia. The fuss around this is probably more related to the dislike of the Trump administration and the current intelligence leadership

- Cohen believes.

Addition

The "Five Eyes" alliance was created after World War II. It includes the US, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its task is to exchange intelligence signals, analytics, and jointly counter global threats.

Recall

Recently, Zelenskyy stated that Russia is sending indecent signals regarding the end of the war. Moscow is trying to "get out" of the need to hold a meeting at the leadership level, continuing massive attacks against Ukraine.

Oil market freezes in anticipation of results of peace talks on Ukraine20.08.25, 09:29 • 2962 views

