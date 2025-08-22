US intelligence agencies have narrowed access to information on the progress of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard signed a directive on July 20 prohibiting sharing full intelligence information on Russian-Ukrainian negotiations even with the closest allies within the "Five Eyes" alliance. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

According to sources in US intelligence who spoke on condition of anonymity, the new directive classified all materials and analytics regarding the negotiations as "NOFORN" (Not Releasable to Foreign Nationals). This classification means that the information is not subject to dissemination abroad, neither to partner states nor to any foreign nationals.

At the same time, the document clarifies: information that has already become public can be disseminated without restrictions. The rest of the materials should circulate only within the departments that created or provided them.

Former CIA and US Department of Homeland Security officer Stephen Cash noted that such restrictions could reduce the effectiveness of cooperation within the "Five Eyes" alliance.

The value of this partnership is that we complement each other's intelligence data. This allows us to better understand the intentions and capabilities of our adversaries. Traditionally, we and the other four countries sit on one side of the table against a common opponent - Cash explained.

However, other intelligence officers consider the situation to be common practice. According to them, the US and its allies often refrain from full data exchange in areas of national interest. Ezra Cohen, a fellow at the Hudson Institute and former acting Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence at the Pentagon, suggested that criticism of the directive may be politically motivated.

There is a lot of information that we do not share even with our "Five Eyes" partners, and vice versa. There are materials only for the eyes of Great Britain, there are only for Australia. The fuss around this is probably more related to the dislike of the Trump administration and the current intelligence leadership - Cohen believes.

Addition

The "Five Eyes" alliance was created after World War II. It includes the US, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its task is to exchange intelligence signals, analytics, and jointly counter global threats.

Recall

Recently, Zelenskyy stated that Russia is sending indecent signals regarding the end of the war. Moscow is trying to "get out" of the need to hold a meeting at the leadership level, continuing massive attacks against Ukraine.

