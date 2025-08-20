$41.260.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Oil market freezes in anticipation of results of peace talks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

Global oil prices remained largely unchanged, as investors monitor peace talks surrounding Ukraine, which could impact the energy market. Brent and WTI futures saw slight gains, while the market remains uncertain due to the unlikelihood of a swift resolution to the conflict.

Oil market freezes in anticipation of results of peace talks on Ukraine

World oil prices remained almost unchanged on Wednesday. Investors are closely monitoring the development of peace talks around Ukraine, as any shifts could drastically affect the energy market and sanctions policy against Russia. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

At 04:05 GMT, Brent crude futures rose by only 11 cents to $65.90 per barrel. American WTI with September delivery added 5 cents and cost $62.40, while the more active October contract was $61.90 (+13 cents). The day before, quotes lost more than 1% due to expectations of a possible de-escalation of the conflict, which could lead to an increase in global supply.

Analysts note that the market is in a state of uncertainty.

Protracted negotiations keep investors on edge

 - explained LSEG Senior Analyst Emril Jamil.

US President Donald Trump stated that he is ready to offer air support to Ukraine as part of a potential agreement, and also seeks to organize a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin, even considering Hungary as a possible venue. At the same time, Moscow has not confirmed participation in such negotiations. Experts emphasize that a quick resolution of the conflict currently seems unlikely.

The oil market was also affected by news from BP: due to flooding in Indiana, the operation of one of the largest US refineries was disrupted. This could temporarily reduce demand for raw materials, as the plant is a key fuel supplier in the Midwest.

Data on US inventories provided some support to prices: last week they decreased by 2.42 million barrels. Gasoline inventories decreased by almost a million barrels, while distillates, on the contrary, increased slightly. This indicates relatively stable demand for energy in the world's largest economy.

Recall

Oil prices fell amid discussions of possible trilateral talks involving Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington on ending the war in Ukraine. This could lead to the lifting of sanctions on Russian oil.

Stepan Haftko

