We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15776 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28822 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64843 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213896 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122654 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391930 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310796 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213758 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131932 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213896 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391930 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254370 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310796 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3122 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14244 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45470 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72116 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57206 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Indiana

At least seven dead due to bad weather in three US states

At least seven people have died in Missouri, Indiana and Tennessee due to bad weather in the United States. A state of emergency has been declared in the states of Tennessee and Kentucky.

News of the World • April 4, 07:02 AM • 4720 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

A powerful downpour in Russian Krasnodar flooded the streets, the water reached knee-deep. A local resident was almost dragged into an open manhole.

News of the World • April 3, 05:45 PM • 11605 views

Natural disaster in the USA: tornado in Tennessee carried a man into his neighbor's yard

In Tennessee, a man was thrown from his house into his neighbor's yard by a tornado. State authorities have confirmed the death of three people and declared a state of emergency.

News of the World • April 3, 02:04 PM • 10503 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

In the US, a tornado led to deaths and widespread destruction. More than 200,000 Americans in four states were left without power, towers were toppled, and buildings were destroyed.

News of the World • April 3, 07:38 AM • 214499 views

Tornadoes and heavy rains are destroying the southern and central US states: catastrophic floods are expected

Tornadoes and heavy rains have passed through the central and southern US states. Power lines were destroyed, buildings and trees were damaged in Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and other states.

News of the World • April 3, 03:47 AM • 5096 views

At least 17 people died in the US due to severe storms

At least 17 people have died and hundreds of thousands are without power as a result of severe storms in the southern and midwestern United States. Most of the victims are in Missouri.

News of the World • March 15, 05:23 PM • 26478 views

The U.S. Secret Service shot an armed man near the White House

U. S. Secret Service agents opened fire on an armed man near the White House on Sunday morning. The incident occurred after a warning about a "suicidal" man heading to Washington from Indiana.

News of the World • March 9, 02:44 PM • 22637 views

Honda denies Trump's statement about building a new factory in the USA

Honda refuted the US president's statement about plans to build a new car factory in Indiana. The company has had a factory there since 2008 and will continue to produce the Honda Civic at the existing facilities.

Economy • March 5, 07:54 PM • 50695 views

Trump administration placed the FBI headquarters on a list for potential sale, but suddenly changed the list

The Trump administration published a list of 440 federal properties for sale, including the FBI headquarters. A few hours later, the list was reduced to 320 properties, removing all buildings in Washington.

News of the World • March 5, 09:44 AM • 16883 views

It will be released in 2025: Netflix reveals episode titles for Stranger Things final season

Netflix has unveiled a teaser for the fifth season of Stranger Things, which will be released in 2025. The teaser reveals the titles of all 8 episodes of the final season of the popular series.

UNN Lite • November 6, 05:54 PM • 114450 views

Almost all polling stations in the US have closed: preliminary results

Almost all polling stations have closed in the United States, and the first votes are being counted. According to preliminary results, Donald Trump is leading in most states, ahead of Kamala Harris.

News of the World • November 6, 12:59 AM • 25634 views

Polls have already closed in Kentucky and Indiana: preliminary results

Polls have closed in Kentucky and Indiana and the first results have been released. According to preliminary data, Donald Trump is leading in both states with a significant advantage over Kamala Harris.

News of the World • November 5, 11:44 PM • 20648 views

Five agreements have already been concluded between Ukraine and the United States at the regional level

Zaporizhzhia RMA and the state of Pennsylvania signed a cooperation agreement in the presence of President Zelenskyy. This is the fifth agreement between Ukrainian regions and American states, which provides for cooperation in energy, agriculture, digital technologies, and defense.

Economy • September 23, 08:38 AM • 27676 views

Mayor of Zhytomyr Sukhomlyn resigned from his post ahead of schedule

Deputies of Zhytomyr City Council voted to terminate the powers of Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn early. He may become the head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development.

Society • September 19, 05:04 PM • 17318 views

Nine regions of Ukraine are negotiating cooperation with the US states: what agreement is on the way

A meeting on strengthening cooperation between Ukraine's regions and the US states was held at the Office of the President. Nine Ukrainian regions are negotiating with US states, covering culture, education, healthcare, and other areas.

Society • September 19, 05:10 AM • 17344 views

Harris declares readiness for debate: accuses Trump of "backpedaling"

Kamala Harris announced her readiness for a debate with Trump on September 10. The Trump campaign refuses to coordinate plans until Harris officially becomes the Democratic nominee at the convention in August.

News of the World • July 26, 07:03 AM • 16711 views

Congresswoman Spartz accused of bringing firearms through airport security system

Republican Representative Victoria Spartz is accused of carrying a firearm through security at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Politics • July 2, 01:28 PM • 21559 views

Ethics commission checks Congresswoman Spartz over complaints from subordinates - Politico

The U. S. House Ethics Commission conducted a preliminary investigation into the treatment of House member Victoria Spartz by staff in response to numerous complaints filed about alleged "abuse," "general toxicity," and the "rage" of an Indiana Republican, Politico reported.

News of the World • June 5, 09:13 AM • 20260 views

Storms hit southeastern US after tornadoes in Midwest: at least 3 dead

At least three people have died as a result of severe storms that swept through the central and southeastern United States, causing devastating tornadoes, large hail and flooding.

News of the World • May 9, 06:28 AM • 19544 views