At least seven people have died in Missouri, Indiana and Tennessee due to bad weather in the United States. A state of emergency has been declared in the states of Tennessee and Kentucky.
A powerful downpour in Russian Krasnodar flooded the streets, the water reached knee-deep. A local resident was almost dragged into an open manhole.
In Tennessee, a man was thrown from his house into his neighbor's yard by a tornado. State authorities have confirmed the death of three people and declared a state of emergency.
In the US, a tornado led to deaths and widespread destruction. More than 200,000 Americans in four states were left without power, towers were toppled, and buildings were destroyed.
Tornadoes and heavy rains have passed through the central and southern US states. Power lines were destroyed, buildings and trees were damaged in Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and other states.
At least 17 people have died and hundreds of thousands are without power as a result of severe storms in the southern and midwestern United States. Most of the victims are in Missouri.
U. S. Secret Service agents opened fire on an armed man near the White House on Sunday morning. The incident occurred after a warning about a "suicidal" man heading to Washington from Indiana.
Honda refuted the US president's statement about plans to build a new car factory in Indiana. The company has had a factory there since 2008 and will continue to produce the Honda Civic at the existing facilities.
The Trump administration published a list of 440 federal properties for sale, including the FBI headquarters. A few hours later, the list was reduced to 320 properties, removing all buildings in Washington.
Netflix has unveiled a teaser for the fifth season of Stranger Things, which will be released in 2025. The teaser reveals the titles of all 8 episodes of the final season of the popular series.
Almost all polling stations have closed in the United States, and the first votes are being counted. According to preliminary results, Donald Trump is leading in most states, ahead of Kamala Harris.
Polls have closed in Kentucky and Indiana and the first results have been released. According to preliminary data, Donald Trump is leading in both states with a significant advantage over Kamala Harris.
Zaporizhzhia RMA and the state of Pennsylvania signed a cooperation agreement in the presence of President Zelenskyy. This is the fifth agreement between Ukrainian regions and American states, which provides for cooperation in energy, agriculture, digital technologies, and defense.
Deputies of Zhytomyr City Council voted to terminate the powers of Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn early. He may become the head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development.
A meeting on strengthening cooperation between Ukraine's regions and the US states was held at the Office of the President. Nine Ukrainian regions are negotiating with US states, covering culture, education, healthcare, and other areas.
Kamala Harris announced her readiness for a debate with Trump on September 10. The Trump campaign refuses to coordinate plans until Harris officially becomes the Democratic nominee at the convention in August.
Republican Representative Victoria Spartz is accused of carrying a firearm through security at Washington Dulles International Airport.
The U. S. House Ethics Commission conducted a preliminary investigation into the treatment of House member Victoria Spartz by staff in response to numerous complaints filed about alleged "abuse," "general toxicity," and the "rage" of an Indiana Republican, Politico reported.
At least three people have died as a result of severe storms that swept through the central and southeastern United States, causing devastating tornadoes, large hail and flooding.