Nine regions of Ukraine are negotiating cooperation with the US states: what agreement is on the way

The President's Office held a meeting with the heads of regional military administrations to strengthen cooperation between the regions of Ukraine and the United States. According to the Office of the President, nine Ukrainian regions are currently negotiating with representatives of the US states, UNN reports.

Details

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta held a meeting with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova and heads of regional military administrations to strengthen cooperation between the regions of Ukraine and the United States.

"We have a task from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to introduce a single, comprehensive communication mechanism between the regions of Ukraine and the regions of other countries, including the US states. We must work systematically to establish effective interaction," Mykyta said.

According to him, nine Ukrainian regions are currently negotiating with representatives of American states. In particular, an agreement between Zaporizhzhia region and the state of Pennsylvania will soon be signed.

The meeting participants agreed to join forces and create a platform for direct contacts between the heads of the RMA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States.

The cooperation will cover culture, education, healthcare, social and humanitarian spheres. It will also include interaction between universities, hospitals, cultural institutions, sports schools and rehabilitation centers.

"I am confident that the cooperation between the regions of Ukraine and the states of the United States will gain a new dynamic that will strengthen Ukrainian regions and communities, as well as help establish a strong bond between the two nations and Ukrainians who now live in the United States," Mykyta concluded.

In total, four memorandums have already been signed: between Kyiv Oblast and Washington State, between Kyiv Oblast and Utah, between Zhytomyr Oblast and Indiana, and between Chernihiv Oblast and Minnesota.

