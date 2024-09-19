ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Nine regions of Ukraine are negotiating cooperation with the US states: what agreement is on the way

Nine regions of Ukraine are negotiating cooperation with the US states: what agreement is on the way

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17336 views

A meeting on strengthening cooperation between Ukraine's regions and the US states was held at the Office of the President. Nine Ukrainian regions are negotiating with US states, covering culture, education, healthcare, and other areas.

The President's Office held a meeting with the heads of regional military administrations to strengthen cooperation between the regions of Ukraine and the United States. According to the Office of the President, nine Ukrainian regions are currently negotiating with representatives of the US states, UNN reports.

Details

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta held a meeting with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova and heads of regional military administrations to strengthen cooperation between the regions of Ukraine and the United States.

"We have a task from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to introduce a single, comprehensive communication mechanism between the regions of Ukraine and the regions of other countries, including the US states. We must work systematically to establish effective interaction," Mykyta said.

According to him, nine Ukrainian regions are currently negotiating with representatives of American states. In particular, an agreement between Zaporizhzhia region and the state of Pennsylvania will soon be signed.

The meeting participants agreed to join forces and create a platform for direct contacts between the heads of the RMA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States.

The cooperation will cover culture, education, healthcare, social and humanitarian spheres. It will also include interaction between universities, hospitals, cultural institutions, sports schools and rehabilitation centers.

"I am confident that the cooperation between the regions of Ukraine and the states of the United States will gain a new dynamic that will strengthen Ukrainian regions and communities, as well as help establish a strong bond between the two nations and Ukrainians who now live in the United States," Mykyta concluded.

In total, four memorandums have already been signed: between Kyiv Oblast and Washington State, between Kyiv Oblast and Utah, between Zhytomyr Oblast and Indiana, and between Chernihiv Oblast and Minnesota.

Contact us about advertising