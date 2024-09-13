Heads of frontline regions gathered in the OP: what was discussed

The Presidential Office held a working meeting with the heads of the frontline regions. They discussed fortifications, protection of the population, and preparations for the heating season. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta, UNN reports.

"The agenda includes issues related to the functioning of frontline communities and territories in the harsh conditions of martial law. Fortifications, protection of the population, preparations for the heating season, support for the defense and security forces, humanitarian issues, etc.", said Mykyta.

According to him, they also discussed the functioning of the economic sector. Large enterprises, microbusinesses and other taxpayers continue to work despite all the risks, providing revenues to local budgets. Their problems and needs are the responsibility of the military administrations. So the task is to strengthen communication, including personal communication.

"A separate area of work is support for the frontline regions from the rear regions. We will soon present proposals, a common vision and concrete solutions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sets clear tasks for the RMA, the fulfillment of which strengthens the country's defense capabilities and ensures the vital activity of the regions in the face of constant enemy attacks. Therefore, we are deepening our interaction and coordination with the heads of the regions to ensure prompt and effective work," Mykyta summarized.