Five agreements have already been concluded between Ukraine and the United States at the regional level

Zaporizhzhia region and the US state of Pennsylvania have signed a cooperation agreement. Five agreements have already been signed between Ukrainian regions and American states, the President's Office said on Monday, UNN reported.

In the presence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, and Josh Shapiro signed a cooperation agreement between Zaporizhzhia RMA and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania - the OP said.

Details

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, as well as Senator Bob Casey and Congressman Matt Cartwright.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation between Ukraine and the United States at the regional level.

"I thank the leaders of the American states for their willingness to develop regional cooperation with Ukraine. The implementation of joint economic projects will help restore the destroyed infrastructure and create jobs," the Head of State noted.

The agreement signed between Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Pennsylvania, as stated, provides for cooperation between government agencies, academic institutions, civil society organizations, and businesses. The main areas of cooperation include energy, agriculture, digital technologies, and defense. The agreement will also help rebuild Zaporizhzhia region.

The state of Pennsylvania is home to more than 150,000 Ukrainians and Americans of Ukrainian descent.

"Weapons and military equipment production is also located here. This direction is an absolute priority for Ukraine. We will be grateful for the enhancement of cooperation in this area," the President emphasized.

Addendum

"Five agreements have already been concluded between Ukrainian regions and American states. Earlier, such documents were signed between Kyiv region and Washington state, Kyiv region and Utah, Zhytomyr region and Indiana, and Chernihiv region and Minnesota," the Presidential Office said.