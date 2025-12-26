$41.930.22
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
In the US, Trump changed his mind about closing thermal power plants, turning away from wind energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The Trump administration issued emergency orders to keep two coal-fired power plants in Indiana, which were slated for closure, operating until the end of the year. This decision supported the coal industry, citing the need to provide the population with reliable and affordable electricity.

In the US, Trump changed his mind about closing thermal power plants, turning away from wind energy

The Trump administration on Wednesday issued emergency orders to keep two coal-fired power plants in Indiana, which were scheduled to close, operating until the end of the year. This decision provided support to an industry favored by the government, while justifying it by the need to provide the population with reliable and affordable electricity. This was reported by The Hill, writes UNN.

Details

Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced orders requiring Northern Indiana Public Service Company and Midcontinent Independent System Operator to take steps to ensure the readiness of the F.B. Culley and R.M. Schahfer power plants in Indiana.

The Trump administration remains committed to rapidly deploying all available tools and authorities to protect the reliability, affordability, and security of the nation's energy grid. Keeping these coal-fired power plants operational could potentially save lives and is simply common sense. Americans deserve reliable electricity regardless of whether the wind blows or the sun shines during extreme winter conditions.

- Wright said in a press release.

The two orders will be in effect until March 23.

The power plants covered by Wright's orders were scheduled to close by the end of the year.

As the publication notes, President Trump has long supported coal as an energy source. In the first year of his second presidential term, he took a number of steps to support coal companies, while trying to limit the development of cleaner renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic25.12.25, 04:17 • 25981 view

The New York Times reported that decommissioning a coal-fired unit at the Culley plant, located in Warrick County, Indiana, was estimated to save its customers $80 million in electricity bills over the next 20 years.

The newspaper also reported that Northern Indiana Public Service Company planned to close the last two coal-fired units at the Schahfer power plant in Wheatfield, preserved by Wright's order, to transition to natural gas, wind and solar energy, and battery storage systems.

In an effort to prevent the closure of coal-fired power plants during the Trump presidency, the administration also took a number of measures to curb the development of wind energy.

Recall

In the US, the lease of five of the largest offshore wind farms along the US East Coast was suspended. The reason cited was secret risks identified by the Pentagon related to radar interference.

Olga Rozgon

