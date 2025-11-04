American startup to build a nuclear power plant in Indiana that will run on its own waste

Indiana-based innovative company First American Nuclear Co. announced plans to create a new generation power plant that will initially run on natural gas and later on nuclear fuel produced from its own waste. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Startup CEO Mike Reinbot said that electricity supply using gas will begin in 2028, and the launch of a liquid metal reactor is planned for 2032. The system will include spent fuel reprocessing technology, which will significantly reduce the amount of hazardous waste.

The project is focused on providing energy to data centers, which are rapidly expanding due to the needs of artificial intelligence. According to Reinbot, the company is considering six potential sites in Indiana, with investments estimated at $4.2 billion. In the future, the reactors will be able to power more than 1.5 million homes.

Data centers are driving electricity demand \ – Reinbot explained.

Company founder Bill Stokes added: "Waste actually gives you energy."

His team is developing a 240-megawatt liquid metal reactor that uses lead-bismuth as a coolant – a technology previously used only on Russian submarines.

