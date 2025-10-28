$42.070.07
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 23799 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 19611 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 19328 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 18096 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 15334 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 36018 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 28556 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13215 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47678 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
US, Brookfield, and Cameco form a strategic partnership for nuclear breakthrough

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1178 views

The US government, Brookfield Asset Management, and Cameco Corporation have entered into a strategic partnership with Westinghouse Electric Company. The goal is to revitalize America's nuclear industry, build new reactors, and ensure energy independence.

US, Brookfield, and Cameco form a strategic partnership for nuclear breakthrough

The US government, together with Brookfield Asset Management and Cameco Corporation, announced a historic strategic partnership with Westinghouse Electric Company. The goal is to restore America's nuclear industry, build new reactors worth over $80 billion, and ensure the country's energy independence. This was reported by Cameco, writes UNN.

Details

According to President Donald Trump's decree of May 23, 2025, the cooperation is to become the basis for a large-scale deployment of nuclear energy in the US. Dozens of new reactors based on advanced Westinghouse AP1000 technology are planned to be built, which will boost the revival of the American industrial base.

Rosneft's German business to be exempt from new US energy sanctions - Reuters28.10.25, 13:27 • 1856 views

The partnership aims not only to develop energy but also to support artificial intelligence infrastructure, for which stable energy supply is critically important. The authorities see this as a step towards strengthening national security, economic growth, and maintaining US leadership on the global stage.

Key statements

Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce, emphasized that the initiative implements President Trump's vision for energy sovereignty.

Together with Westinghouse, we are unleashing the potential of American energy, creating high-paying jobs, and restoring US leadership in the nuclear field.

- Lutnick stated.

Chris Wright, Secretary of the Department of Energy, stressed that the partnership will help the US "win the global artificial intelligence race."

Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, added that nuclear energy will be a key driver of data center and AI technology development, and the company plans to double its infrastructure investments over the next decade.

Tim Gitzel, CEO of Cameco, noted that cooperation with the US government will strengthen the company's position as a reliable uranium supplier and enhance energy and climate security worldwide.

New jobs and global opportunities

Each Westinghouse AP1000 two-unit project will create or support approximately 45,000 jobs in 43 states, and the national reactor construction program will create over 100,000 construction jobs.

The program's implementation is expected to solidify the US's status as one of the leading centers of nuclear energy and stimulate the export of American technologies.

For reference

Westinghouse is a global leader in nuclear energy. Its technologies underpin more than half of the world's operating nuclear power plants. AP1000 reactors are already operating in six countries, with another 19 under construction or contract.

AP1000 technology has been chosen for national programs in Poland, Ukraine, and Bulgaria – highlighting its global significance and reliability.

Will accommodate 4.8 million people and protect against a nuclear strike: Finland has built 50,500 bunkers - Bild15.10.25, 14:07 • 3100 views

Stepan Haftko

