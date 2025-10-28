US, Brookfield, and Cameco form a strategic partnership for nuclear breakthrough

The US government, together with Brookfield Asset Management and Cameco Corporation, announced a historic strategic partnership with Westinghouse Electric Company. The goal is to restore America's nuclear industry, build new reactors worth over $80 billion, and ensure the country's energy independence. This was reported by Cameco, writes UNN.

Details

According to President Donald Trump's decree of May 23, 2025, the cooperation is to become the basis for a large-scale deployment of nuclear energy in the US. Dozens of new reactors based on advanced Westinghouse AP1000 technology are planned to be built, which will boost the revival of the American industrial base.

The partnership aims not only to develop energy but also to support artificial intelligence infrastructure, for which stable energy supply is critically important. The authorities see this as a step towards strengthening national security, economic growth, and maintaining US leadership on the global stage.

Key statements

Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce, emphasized that the initiative implements President Trump's vision for energy sovereignty.

Together with Westinghouse, we are unleashing the potential of American energy, creating high-paying jobs, and restoring US leadership in the nuclear field. - Lutnick stated.

Chris Wright, Secretary of the Department of Energy, stressed that the partnership will help the US "win the global artificial intelligence race."

Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, added that nuclear energy will be a key driver of data center and AI technology development, and the company plans to double its infrastructure investments over the next decade.

Tim Gitzel, CEO of Cameco, noted that cooperation with the US government will strengthen the company's position as a reliable uranium supplier and enhance energy and climate security worldwide.

New jobs and global opportunities

Each Westinghouse AP1000 two-unit project will create or support approximately 45,000 jobs in 43 states, and the national reactor construction program will create over 100,000 construction jobs.

The program's implementation is expected to solidify the US's status as one of the leading centers of nuclear energy and stimulate the export of American technologies.

For reference

Westinghouse is a global leader in nuclear energy. Its technologies underpin more than half of the world's operating nuclear power plants. AP1000 reactors are already operating in six countries, with another 19 under construction or contract.

AP1000 technology has been chosen for national programs in Poland, Ukraine, and Bulgaria – highlighting its global significance and reliability.

