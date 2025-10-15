$41.750.14
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 5836 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
09:25 AM • 11713 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 12276 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 11962 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 14128 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 14639 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 23584 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 23907 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13422 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 23584 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show
Will accommodate 4.8 million people and protect against a nuclear strike: Finland has built 50,500 bunkers - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

Finland is the only country in Europe where bomb shelters are available for almost all citizens, with 50,500 bunkers accommodating 4.8 million people. They are located 20 meters deep and can protect even during a nuclear strike.

Will accommodate 4.8 million people and protect against a nuclear strike: Finland has built 50,500 bunkers - Bild

Finland is the only country in Europe where bomb shelters and bunkers are available for almost all citizens. This is reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Details

BILD reporter Albert Link visited a large bunker in Helsinki. It is located 20 meters underground and can accommodate 6,000 people. According to civil defense instructor Tomi Raska, the bunker can even provide shelter during a nuclear strike.

According to the publication, there are currently 50,500 such bunkers - 4.8 million people (out of 5.5 million inhabitants) can take shelter in them simultaneously.

For comparison: in Germany, there are only 480,000 places in shelters, which means one place for every 174 people.

Such bunkers are not cheap, but they can accommodate a fitness center, a children's playground, a hockey arena, and underground parking.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Baltic countries - Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia - are developing plans for mass evacuation of the population in case of a Russian invasion.

UNN also reported that in the Finnish city of Mikkeli, 300 km from Russian St. Petersburg, the opening ceremony of the NATO Land Forces Headquarters in Northern Europe took place.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldReal Estate
Helsinki
Bild
Latvia
NATO
Finland
Lithuania
Germany
Estonia