Will accommodate 4.8 million people and protect against a nuclear strike: Finland has built 50,500 bunkers - Bild
Kyiv • UNN
Finland is the only country in Europe where bomb shelters are available for almost all citizens, with 50,500 bunkers accommodating 4.8 million people. They are located 20 meters deep and can protect even during a nuclear strike.
Finland is the only country in Europe where bomb shelters and bunkers are available for almost all citizens. This is reported by Bild, according to UNN.
Details
BILD reporter Albert Link visited a large bunker in Helsinki. It is located 20 meters underground and can accommodate 6,000 people. According to civil defense instructor Tomi Raska, the bunker can even provide shelter during a nuclear strike.
According to the publication, there are currently 50,500 such bunkers - 4.8 million people (out of 5.5 million inhabitants) can take shelter in them simultaneously.
For comparison: in Germany, there are only 480,000 places in shelters, which means one place for every 174 people.
Such bunkers are not cheap, but they can accommodate a fitness center, a children's playground, a hockey arena, and underground parking.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that the Baltic countries - Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia - are developing plans for mass evacuation of the population in case of a Russian invasion.
UNN also reported that in the Finnish city of Mikkeli, 300 km from Russian St. Petersburg, the opening ceremony of the NATO Land Forces Headquarters in Northern Europe took place.