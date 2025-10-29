Activity near Iran's nuclear arsenals detected, but uranium not enriched - Grossi

Iran is not actively enriching uranium, but activity has been detected near nuclear arsenals. This was reported by IAEA head Rafael Grossi to AP, according to UNN.

Details

UN IAEA head Rafael Grossi stated that Iran is not actively enriching uranium, but activity has been detected near the country's nuclear arsenals.

Addendum

In June, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that US strikes on three Iranian facilities caused serious but "not complete" damage, contradicting Donald Trump's claim that Iran's nuclear facilities were "completely destroyed."

Israel attacked nuclear and military facilities in Iran on June 13, claiming that Iran was close to developing nuclear weapons.

The US later joined the strikes, dropping bombs on three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Since then, the true extent of the damage remains unclear.