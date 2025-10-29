$42.080.01
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
04:51 PM • 10265 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 16650 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 46150 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 32284 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 52612 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 29104 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 77305 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48726 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47548 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Activity near Iran's nuclear arsenals detected, but uranium not enriched - Grossi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 936 views

IAEA head Rafael Grossi reported that Iran is not enriching uranium, but activity has been recorded near the country's nuclear arsenals. This comes after US strikes on Iranian facilities in June.

Activity near Iran's nuclear arsenals detected, but uranium not enriched - Grossi

Iran is not actively enriching uranium, but activity has been detected near nuclear arsenals. This was reported by IAEA head Rafael Grossi to AP, according to UNN.

Details

UN IAEA head Rafael Grossi stated that Iran is not actively enriching uranium, but activity has been detected near the country's nuclear arsenals.

Addendum

In June, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that US strikes on three Iranian facilities caused serious but "not complete" damage, contradicting Donald Trump's claim that Iran's nuclear facilities were "completely destroyed."

Israel attacked nuclear and military facilities in Iran on June 13, claiming that Iran was close to developing nuclear weapons.

The US later joined the strikes, dropping bombs on three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Since then, the true extent of the damage remains unclear.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Israel
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Donald Trump
United States
Iran