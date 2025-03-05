Trump administration placed the FBI headquarters on a list for potential sale, but suddenly changed the list

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18908 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 111230 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171344 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107868 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344223 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173996 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145188 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196208 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124964 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108185 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
74%
Popular news

70% of EU exports worth €380 billion fall under increased US tariffs - European Commissioner

April 3, 04:20 PM • 10664 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21963 views

Claiming to implement Putin's idea of "external governance" of Ukraine: SBU exposed traitors

April 3, 04:29 PM • 10992 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11176 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11448 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18908 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87571 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 111230 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 171344 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160755 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22016 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24971 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38891 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47477 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136026 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Trump administration placed the FBI headquarters on a list for potential sale, but suddenly changed the list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16883 views

The Trump administration published a list of 440 federal properties for sale, including the FBI headquarters. A few hours later, the list was reduced to 320 properties, removing all buildings in Washington.

Trump administration placed the FBI headquarters on a list for potential sale, but suddenly changed the list

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has published a list of over 440 federal real estate properties that it has identified for closure or sale, including the FBI headquarters and the main building of the Department of Justice, considering them "non-essential to government operations," but then removed all buildings in Washington from the list, reports AP, writes UNN.

Details

A few hours later, the administration published a revised list, which included only 320 properties - none in Washington, D.C. The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), which published the list, did not immediately respond to questions about the change in the list and why so many properties were removed.

The initial list included some of the most well-known buildings in the country, as well as court buildings, offices, and even parking garages, covering nearly all states. In Washington, D.C., it included the J. Edgar Hoover Building, which is the FBI headquarters, the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building, the Old Post Office Building, where President Donald Trump once managed a hotel, and the headquarters of the American Red Cross. It also listed the headquarters of numerous agencies, including the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In other parts of the country, the administration targeted the massive Major General Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indiana, the Sam Nunn Federal Center in Atlanta, the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco, and the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York City. Approximately 80% of the 2.4 million federal employees in the country are based outside of Washington.

"We are identifying buildings and facilities that are not essential to government operations, or non-core properties for disposal," GSA stated about the list of 443 real estate properties. The sale of properties "ensures that taxpayer money is no longer spent on federal facilities that are vacant or underutilized," the statement said, adding that it "helps eliminate costly maintenance and allows us to reinvest in a high-quality work environment that supports agency missions."

Such a move, the publication writes, is part of unprecedented efforts by Trump and billionaire Elon Musk to reduce the number of federal employees and cut government spending. They claim that selling the listed buildings could save the federal government hundreds of millions of dollars, as well as radically change how core government agencies funded by Congress operate. The Trump administration is also requiring federal employees to report daily to the office.

Several buildings in the initial list posted by the GSA included those belonging to agencies that Trump has long criticized, including the FBI and the Department of Justice.

The publication also notes that the administration seeks to dispose of federal buildings named after icons in the civil rights field - Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta and Rosa Parks in Detroit, as well as the Montgomery bus station in Alabama, which played a key role in the civil rights movement and now serves as the Freedom Rides Museum.

Musk demands reports from US government officials: how the federal agency reacted25.02.25, 03:14 • 28268 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
United States Department of Justice
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
New York City
San Francisco
Indiana
Brent
$69.88
Bitcoin
$83,041.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,131.20
Ethereum
$1,810.46