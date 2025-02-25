Musk demands reports from US government officials: how the federal agency reacted

The agency that oversees federal employees in the United States has said it may not take into account an email sent by billionaire Elon Musk, in which he demanded that government employees provide a report on their activities. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The letter provoked a mixed reaction in government agencies and sparked a discussion about the limits of businessmen's influence on the state apparatus.

Musk called on 2.3 million US federal employees to submit a five-point report by the end of the day. He stated that those who did not respond could lose their jobs. However, closer to the deadline, the owner admitted that his initiative did not produce the expected results.

In an internal Justice Department email seen by Reuters, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) informed federal agencies that employees cannot be fired for ignoring Musk's request and are not required to respond. At the same time, OPM warned employees against disclosing confidential information in case of a voluntary response.

Despite this guidance, some agencies encouraged their staff to respond. In particular, at the General Services Administration, management encouraged staff to respond to the letter, although it was not mandatory.

