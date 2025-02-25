Musk demands reports from US government officials: how the federal agency reacted

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 5816 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 23562 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 54184 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 33928 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107249 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 92618 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111528 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116545 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147042 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115096 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Musk demands reports from US government officials: how the federal agency reacted

Musk demands reports from US government officials: how the federal agency reacted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26972 views

Elon Musk sent a letter to 2.3 million US federal employees demanding a report on their activities. The Office of Personnel Management stated that employees are not required to respond and cannot be fired for ignoring the request.

The agency that oversees federal employees in the United States has said it may not take into account an email sent by billionaire Elon Musk, in which he demanded that government employees provide a report on their activities. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The letter provoked a mixed reaction in government agencies and sparked a discussion about the limits of businessmen's influence on the state apparatus.

Musk called on 2.3 million US federal employees to submit a five-point report by the end of the day. He stated that those who did not respond could lose their jobs. However, closer to the deadline, the owner admitted that his initiative did not produce the expected results.

In an internal Justice Department email seen by Reuters, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) informed federal agencies that employees cannot be fired for ignoring Musk's request and are not required to respond. At the same time, OPM warned employees against disclosing confidential information in case of a voluntary response.

Despite this guidance, some agencies encouraged their staff to respond. In particular, at the General Services Administration, management encouraged staff to respond to the letter, although it was not mandatory.

Musk demands that US government employees report on their work under threat of dismissal23.02.25, 12:04 • 24120 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

