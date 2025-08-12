$41.450.06
Publications
Exclusives
Facebook

Operation "Web": President Zelenskyy was in contact with the SBU the entire time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The SBU conducted a unique special operation "Web", hitting four Russian airfields with 150 combat FPV drones. The operation involved creating a logistics company in Chelyabinsk and delivering sanctioned goods to ensure the drones' operation.

Operation "Web": President Zelenskyy was in contact with the SBU the entire time

The special operation "Web" was successful thanks to the unique symbiosis of intelligence and technical components used by the Security Service of Ukraine. In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in constant contact with the SBU, accelerating the process. This was stated by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

"Web" is a unique, multi-stage operation that includes a number of extremely important components. First of all, it is logistics, i.e., the delivery of the means themselves to the enemy's rear, in our case – 150 combat FPV drones. This is the delivery of small houses, inside which the means were delivered to airfields. This is intelligence work, communication, and much more. If we look at "Web" as a whole, we see a comprehensive approach: intelligence and technical. And our work becomes most effective when there is a proper symbiosis

- said Malyuk.

He said that to implement the operational plan, the SBU created a legendary enterprise in Russia - a logistics company in Russian Chelyabinsk.

Ukrainian agents rented office space and warehouses there, which were located near the local FSB department. Subsequently, they purchased five trucks, and the drivers they hired transported various goods to consolidate their undercover work. During the special operation, the SBU constantly had to solve various tasks, including organizing the import of sanctioned goods into Russia, in particular battery stations. Here, the Service's successful experience in combating transnational crime came in handy. Each of the hunting lodges is completely autonomous. They contained EcoFlow batteries, solar panels, and other groups of goods. This made it possible to continuously power the drones. The special operation could also take place in the cold season, and the temperature there sometimes drops below minus 40 degrees. So the drone had to be fully charged. But at the same time, this created additional difficulties to bring these houses into Russia. We went through "seven circles of hell" to achieve the result 

- added Malyuk.

According to him, the SBU used "unique" drones, which consisted of two combat components - 800 grams each (1600 in total) of a special mixture that was developed specifically for this operation.

It was also important to ensure the unhindered return to Ukraine of the participants of the special operation in Russia. So, when the truck drivers left for the designated airfields, Ukrainian agents had already left the territory of Russia. They came to me at one of the combat control points and I had the honor to personally thank them 

- noted the head of the SBU.

Preparation for the special operation took place in strict secrecy – only a few people knew about the detailed plan. On the appointed day, the best drone operators of the SBU's CSO "A" gathered at the combat control point and began to implement the plan.

The President was in contact with us all the time. He had repeatedly been interested in certain details before and, frankly, accelerated the process. Because his management style is, as they say, "don't put off until tomorrow what you can do today." And he works in such a way that "do it yesterday" generally 

- summarized the head of the SBU.

Recall

On June 1, the SBU conducted a unique special operation to simultaneously strike four military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation: "Olenya", "Ivanovo", "Dyagilevo", and "Belaya". Strategic aviation of the aggressor state, which regularly shells peaceful Ukrainian cities, was based there.

The estimated cost of the equipment damaged as a result of the SBU's "Web" special operation exceeds 7 billion US dollars.

The total losses of enemy aircraft amount to 41 units, including "A-50", "Tu-95", "Tu-22", "Tu-160", as well as "An-12" and "Il-78" aircraft.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

