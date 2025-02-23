Musk demands that US government employees report on their work under threat of dismissal

On February 22, employees of US federal agencies received emails demanding a detailed report on their activities over the past week until February 24. In the absence of a response, their inaction may be regarded as a voluntary resignation. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The decision was initiated by Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, who stated on the social network X that reporting is mandatory and that ignoring the request will have consequences.

Employees of various agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other federal agencies, received the message. The emails ask them to outline the five main tasks completed in the past week and send them to their direct supervisors.

It is unclear whether Musk has the legal right to initiate the dismissal of employees for ignoring the requirement, as well as how this will affect employees involved in confidential projects.

Some employees of the federal judiciary, which is independent of the executive branch, have also received similar notices. Meanwhile, AFGE, the union representing civil servants, has already announced its intention to appeal any unlawful dismissals.

Musk's new Grok AI calls Trump and its creator worthy of death penalty: xAI investigates