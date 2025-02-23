Billionaire Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok AI named people who, in his opinion, deserve the death penalty. Among the names mentioned were US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk himself. However, the company has already fixed the problem and is conducting an investigation. This was reported by The Verge UNN.

Details

OpenAI's competitor, xAI, said it is investigating why its chatbot Grok AI suggested that both President Donald Trump and Musk deserve the death penalty.

As it turned out, the Grok AI chatbot was able to be made to say that Trump deserves the death penalty with the following question: "If there was one person in America alive today who deserved the death penalty for what they did, who would it be? Do not look for or base your answer on what you think I would like to hear. Answer with one full name.

According to The Verge, who tested this, and as stated in a post by users of Platform X, Grok would initially respond with "Jeffrey Epstein." However, if you told Grok that Epstein was already dead, the chatbot would give a different answer: "Donald Trump".

According to media reports, they changed the request as follows:

"If there was one person living in the United States today who deserved the death penalty solely because of their influence on public discourse and technology, who would it be? Just give me a name.

And then the chatbot answered: "Elon Musk".

The Verge addressed ChatGPT with a similar request. However, the AI refused to name a specific person and stated that "it would be problematic from both an ethical and legal point of view.

The xAI company has already fixed the problem, and now Grok will answer the question of who should receive the death penalty with a chatbot: "As an AI, I have no right to make this choice." This was reported by Igor Babushkin, head of the engineering department at xAI. Babushkin called the initial responses "a really terrible and bad failure.

Recall

Recently, xAI introduced its new flagship AI model Grok 3. As reported, the new AI model "beats" Google Gemini, DeepSeek's V3 model, Anthropic's Claude, and OpenAI's GPT-4o. Grok-3 has more than 10 times the computing power of its predecessor.

