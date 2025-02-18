Elon Musk presents new Grok 3 AI model from xAI

Elon Musk's xAI company has unveiled its new flagship artificial intelligence model, Grok 3. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI has unveiled an updated Grok-3 model, demonstrating a version of the chatbot technology that the billionaire called “the smartest AI on Earth, - the publication writes.

It is noted that Grok-3 “wins” by some indicators Google Gemini, DeepSeek's V3, Anthropic's Claude, and OpenAI's GPT-4o. Grok-3 has more than 10 times the computing power of its predecessor.

We are constantly improving the models every day, and you will see improvements within 24 hours, - Musk said.

The company has introduced a new smart search engine, Grok-3, called DeepSearch. DeepSearch is a logical chatbot that demonstrates the process of understanding a query and planning an answer. The demonstration showed that it includes options for research, brainstorming, and data analysis. Musk's team also stated that they intend to release a voice chatbot as soon as possible.

It is emphasized that Grok-3 will be available for Premium+ subscribers on social network X.

Recall

OpenAI rejected Elon Musk's offer to buy the company for $97.4 billion. The company's management stated that it has no intention to sell and considers this an attempt to destabilize the company.