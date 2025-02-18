Elon Musk presents new Grok 3 AI model from xAI

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 29760 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 51251 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 98842 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 56968 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112814 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100069 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112421 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116633 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150488 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 56099 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107211 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 68344 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 31274 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 56344 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 98842 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112814 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150488 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141331 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173782 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 24737 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 56344 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133235 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135119 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163517 views
Elon Musk presents new Grok 3 AI model from xAI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29502 views

xAI has presented a new artificial intelligence model Grok-3 with 10 times the computing power of its predecessor. The model includes DeepSearch and outperforms competitors, and will be available for Premium+ subscribers in X.

Elon Musk's xAI company has unveiled its new flagship artificial intelligence model, Grok 3. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI has unveiled an updated Grok-3 model, demonstrating a version of the chatbot technology that the billionaire called “the smartest AI on Earth,

- the publication writes.

It is noted that Grok-3 “wins” by some indicators Google Gemini, DeepSeek's V3, Anthropic's Claude, and OpenAI's GPT-4o. Grok-3 has more than 10 times the computing power of its predecessor.

We are constantly improving the models every day, and you will see improvements within 24 hours,

- Musk said.

The company has introduced a new smart search engine, Grok-3, called DeepSearch. DeepSearch is a logical chatbot that demonstrates the process of understanding a query and planning an answer. The demonstration showed that it includes options for research, brainstorming, and data analysis. Musk's team also stated that they intend to release a voice chatbot as soon as possible.

It is emphasized that Grok-3 will be available for Premium+ subscribers on social network X.

Recall

OpenAI rejected Elon Musk's offer to buy the company for $97.4 billion. The company's management stated that it has no intention to sell and considers this an attempt to destabilize the company.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

