First tails are already at home: in Kyiv, "cats have found owners" through the electronic application "Animal Adoption"

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16311 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 69771 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38265 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43532 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50788 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92232 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84328 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35367 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60514 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109348 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 69771 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 90330 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92232 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84328 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184085 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52736 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29462 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30482 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31767 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34044 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

First tails are already at home: in Kyiv, "cats have found owners" through the electronic application "Animal Adoption"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7738 views

The "Animal Adoption" service has started working in Kyiv in the Kyiv Digital application, thanks to which several cats have already found new owners. Among them is the cat Tigrulya, who waited for a family for a month.

First tails are already at home: in Kyiv, "cats have found owners" through the electronic application "Animal Adoption"

A cat who was left homeless after the death of its owner has found new owners. Also, several other animals have found their new homes. The "Animal Adoption" service helped with this. UNN reports with reference to the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of the KMDA.

Details

Several cats in Kyiv have received new owners thanks to a state mobile application. The capital administration says:

Three cats have found new homes thanks to the "Animal Adoption" service. It is noted that this mobile application has been working for only a few days. They also report about animals. For example, the story of Tigrulia, a cat from the shelter of the communal enterprise "Kyiv City Veterinary Medicine Hospital" Animal Protection Center.

Previously, the cat was domestic, but after the death of its owner, it was left homeless. She ended up in the city veterinary clinic, where she waited for a new family for almost a month. And she waited!

- the message says.

Tigrulia has found new caring owners and has already gone to her new home, the Department of Environmental Protection adds.

Instruction

To join and find a four-legged friend - open "Animal Adoption" in the "City Services" section of Kyiv Digital, view animal profiles, add them to your favorites, share cards with friends and, most importantly, offer a home. After submitting the application, the guardian will contact you to discuss getting acquainted with the animal and provide the necessary care tips.

Let us remind you

Donetsk "Shakhtar" announced the signing of the legendary cat Stepan, who will play under number 7. Together with the club, the cat started raising funds for the M113 for the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

A 25-year-old woman from Chongqing lost her job because her cat accidentally sent a letter of resignation to her manager.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyKyiv
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
Kyiv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77