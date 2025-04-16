First tails are already at home: in Kyiv, "cats have found owners" through the electronic application "Animal Adoption"

A cat who was left homeless after the death of its owner has found new owners. Also, several other animals have found their new homes. The "Animal Adoption" service helped with this. UNN reports with reference to the Department of Environmental Protection and Adaptation to Climate Change of the KMDA.

Several cats in Kyiv have received new owners thanks to a state mobile application. The capital administration says:

Three cats have found new homes thanks to the "Animal Adoption" service. It is noted that this mobile application has been working for only a few days. They also report about animals. For example, the story of Tigrulia, a cat from the shelter of the communal enterprise "Kyiv City Veterinary Medicine Hospital" Animal Protection Center.

Previously, the cat was domestic, but after the death of its owner, it was left homeless. She ended up in the city veterinary clinic, where she waited for a new family for almost a month. And she waited! - the message says.



Tigrulia has found new caring owners and has already gone to her new home, the Department of Environmental Protection adds.

To join and find a four-legged friend - open "Animal Adoption" in the "City Services" section of Kyiv Digital, view animal profiles, add them to your favorites, share cards with friends and, most importantly, offer a home. After submitting the application, the guardian will contact you to discuss getting acquainted with the animal and provide the necessary care tips.

