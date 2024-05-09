Storms hit southeastern US after tornadoes in Midwest: at least 3 dead

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81430 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107406 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150259 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154296 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250538 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174193 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165445 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226010 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40064 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32023 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64401 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32558 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58493 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250537 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226010 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212068 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237809 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224605 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81414 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58493 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64401 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112946 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113843 views
Actual
Storms hit southeastern US after tornadoes in Midwest: at least 3 dead

Storms hit southeastern US after tornadoes in Midwest: at least 3 dead

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19523 views

At least three people have died as a result of severe storms that swept through the central and southeastern United States, causing devastating tornadoes, large hail and flooding.

At least three people have died as a result of storms that hit the southeastern United States after tornadoes caused devastation in the Midwest, UNN reports, citing CBS News.

Details

Severe storms ripped through the central and southeastern United States late Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing destructive tornadoes, heavy hail and killing two people in Tennessee and another in North Carolina.

The storm that swept through northeast Tennessee brought strong winds that toppled power lines and trees. Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks said the 22-year-old man was in a car when one of the trees fell on him. Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks also confirmed the death in a social media post.

On Wednesday afternoon, a tornado emergency - the highest level of alert by the US National Weather Service - was declared in the area south of Nashville, including the cities of Spring Hill, Chapel Hill, and Eagleville.

The US National Weather Service had earlier reported a possible tornado in neighboring Columbia. Columbia Mayor Chaz Moulder confirmed in a statement that at least one person was killed by the storm, but no details were provided on the cause of death.

A flood emergency was declared northeast of Nashville in Sumner and Robertson counties, including the cities of Hendersonville and Gallatin. The National Weather Service reported that water rescue operations are continuing in these areas and called the flooding caused by severe thunderstorms life-threatening.

In North Carolina, a state of emergency was declared in Gaston County on Wednesday evening after a severe storm. According to officials, first responders were working to clear roads of downed power lines and broken trees and assist residents. The New Hope Fire Department responded to a tree falling on a car. According to officials, one person in the car was killed and another was taken to the hospital.

According to the PowerOutage.us service, more than 152,000 customers were without power in North Carolina and Tennessee on Wednesday evening.

Addendum

According to the US National Weather Service, tornadoes were first reported after dark on Tuesday in parts of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. This happened after a deadly tornado passed over a city in Oklahoma.

Two tornadoes hit Michigan, destroying buildings, including a FedEx office08.05.24, 21:26 • 32627 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
michiganMichigan
indianaIndiana
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising