Storms hit southeastern US after tornadoes in Midwest: at least 3 dead

At least three people have died as a result of storms that hit the southeastern United States after tornadoes caused devastation in the Midwest, UNN reports, citing CBS News.

Details

Severe storms ripped through the central and southeastern United States late Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing destructive tornadoes, heavy hail and killing two people in Tennessee and another in North Carolina.

The storm that swept through northeast Tennessee brought strong winds that toppled power lines and trees. Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks said the 22-year-old man was in a car when one of the trees fell on him. Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks also confirmed the death in a social media post.

On Wednesday afternoon, a tornado emergency - the highest level of alert by the US National Weather Service - was declared in the area south of Nashville, including the cities of Spring Hill, Chapel Hill, and Eagleville.

The US National Weather Service had earlier reported a possible tornado in neighboring Columbia. Columbia Mayor Chaz Moulder confirmed in a statement that at least one person was killed by the storm, but no details were provided on the cause of death.

A flood emergency was declared northeast of Nashville in Sumner and Robertson counties, including the cities of Hendersonville and Gallatin. The National Weather Service reported that water rescue operations are continuing in these areas and called the flooding caused by severe thunderstorms life-threatening.

In North Carolina, a state of emergency was declared in Gaston County on Wednesday evening after a severe storm. According to officials, first responders were working to clear roads of downed power lines and broken trees and assist residents. The New Hope Fire Department responded to a tree falling on a car. According to officials, one person in the car was killed and another was taken to the hospital.

According to the PowerOutage.us service, more than 152,000 customers were without power in North Carolina and Tennessee on Wednesday evening.

Addendum

According to the US National Weather Service, tornadoes were first reported after dark on Tuesday in parts of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. This happened after a deadly tornado passed over a city in Oklahoma.

Two tornadoes hit Michigan, destroying buildings, including a FedEx office