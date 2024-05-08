Two tornadoes hit Michigan, destroying buildings, including a FedEx office

The day before, at least two tornadoes hit the US state of Michigan, causing destruction in the city of Portage; employees were temporarily trapped in the FedEx building. This was reported by the Washington Post and NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

At the beginning of the week, the state of Michigan in the United States was hit by several such severe weather events. Images of the damage were widely shared in the US media and social media.

One catastrophe attracts particular attention: the collapse of a FedEx warehouse. According to NBC News, about fifty people were trapped in the rubble. According to the company's spokesperson, in order to get to the people, they had to dismantle broken cables and debris. Despite the extensive damage, no one was injured.

The storm caused "significant" damage in several areas of the city, leaving more than 20,000 of the estimated 49,000 residents without power, officials said. In a press release, city officials said most customers were expected to remain without power until late Wednesday evening.

Police are assessing the damage, "but the large number of downed trees and wires are making traffic difficult," Portage Mayor Patricia Randall said Tuesday night. By 10 p.m., she declared a state of emergency to bring in state and federal resources.

According to the monitoring site PowerOutage.us, as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, more than 30,000 people in Michigan were without power across the state.

Portage authorities urged residents of the affected areas to stay home on Wednesday.

Recall

Several dozen tornadoes hit the central part of the United States , killing at least five people, including a four-month-old baby.