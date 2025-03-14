Jack Teixeira, who "leaked" secret Pentagon documents about the war in Ukraine, has pleaded guilty
Former US National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who released Pentagon data on the war in Ukraine, pleads guilty to obstructing justice. During the court hearing, he called himself a "proud patriot".
Former US National Guard serviceman Jack Teixeira, who released classified Pentagon documents on the war in Ukraine in 2023, pleads guilty to obstructing justice. This is reported by UNN with reference to AP.
During a court hearing on Thursday, Teixeira called himself a "proud patriot" and said he was "exposing and correcting the lies that President Biden forcibly fed the American people" about the war in Ukraine.
I believe that the Department of Justice has been politicized against President Trump and me
He clarified that he acted alone when sharing classified documents in a geopolitical chat on Discord, a social media platform popular with online gamers. He called on Trump and members of his administration to overturn the decision regarding his imprisonment.
If I saved the life of one American, Russian, or Ukrainian in this predatory war, my punishment was worth it
It is noted that the judge agreed to a plea agreement that provides for release and no imprisonment.
In November 2024, a US court in Boston sentenced Jack Teixeira, a 22-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, to 15 years in prison for leaking classified US military documents on the Internet. Among the information released were documents relating to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
