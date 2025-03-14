$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17590 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108836 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169952 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107047 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343525 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173721 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144991 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196151 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124892 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108164 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are leaving the Kursk region under pressure from the USA – Le Monde

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138735 views

Ukrainian troops are practically without a fight leaving the border region, which was captured seven months ago, due to pressure from the USA. The retreat may be a prerequisite for negotiations on a truce with Russia.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are leaving the Kursk region under pressure from the USA – Le Monde

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are leaving the Kursk region of Russia under pressure from the United States of America. This is stated in the material Le Monde, informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that, according to observers, Ukrainian troops are practically surrendering control over the border region they captured seven months ago without a fight. At the same time, Moscow declares victory and is considering creating a buffer zone on the Ukrainian side.

The authors suggest that Ukraine's withdrawal from the Kursk region was a prerequisite for negotiations on a ceasefire with Russia mediated by the United States.

For several days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been gradually withdrawing from the territories of the Kursk region, which they took control of seven months ago. ... During the three years of the war, Ukrainian troops have almost always put up fierce resistance from defensive positions, which was clearly not the case in the Kursk region last week

- the article says.

The publication quotes independent Russian military analyst Ruslan Leviev, who notes that "all the settlements that gradually came under the control of Russian troops were taken practically without a fight, the same was true of Sudzha".

In turn, Ukrainian military expert Mykhailo Zhirokhov notes that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already decided to "throw in the towel".

"I think that in a day or two all our troops will be withdrawn from the Kursk region," the analyst believes.

Reminder

The day before, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian troops captured the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, said that the information about the capture of Sudzha by the Russians, as of the evening of March 12, is not true.

The defense in the Kursk region will last as long as it is expedient and necessary - Syrskyi12.03.25, 21:28 • 16729 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
