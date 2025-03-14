The Armed Forces of Ukraine are leaving the Kursk region under pressure from the USA – Le Monde
Ukrainian troops are practically without a fight leaving the border region, which was captured seven months ago, due to pressure from the USA. The retreat may be a prerequisite for negotiations on a truce with Russia.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are leaving the Kursk region of Russia under pressure from the United States of America. This is stated in the material Le Monde, informs UNN.
The publication indicates that, according to observers, Ukrainian troops are practically surrendering control over the border region they captured seven months ago without a fight. At the same time, Moscow declares victory and is considering creating a buffer zone on the Ukrainian side.
The authors suggest that Ukraine's withdrawal from the Kursk region was a prerequisite for negotiations on a ceasefire with Russia mediated by the United States.
For several days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been gradually withdrawing from the territories of the Kursk region, which they took control of seven months ago. ... During the three years of the war, Ukrainian troops have almost always put up fierce resistance from defensive positions, which was clearly not the case in the Kursk region last week
The publication quotes independent Russian military analyst Ruslan Leviev, who notes that "all the settlements that gradually came under the control of Russian troops were taken practically without a fight, the same was true of Sudzha".
In turn, Ukrainian military expert Mykhailo Zhirokhov notes that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already decided to "throw in the towel".
"I think that in a day or two all our troops will be withdrawn from the Kursk region," the analyst believes.
The day before, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian troops captured the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Earlier, the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, said that the information about the capture of Sudzha by the Russians, as of the evening of March 12, is not true.
