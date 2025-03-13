russia agrees to a ceasefire in Ukraine, but there are nuances - putin
Kyiv • UNN
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stated his readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, there are certain conditions for this.
Russia is in favor of a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days, "but there are nuances." This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at a press conference, reports UNN.
It seems to me that it would be very good for the Ukrainian side to achieve a ceasefire for at least 30 days. And we are for it. But there are nuances… If we stop hostilities for 30 days, what does that mean? ... How will it be? It's unclear
The Russian dictator noted that the idea of a ceasefire itself is correct, and "we certainly support it."
But there are questions that we need to discuss. And I think we need to talk to our American colleagues. Perhaps call President Trump and discuss it together with him. But we support the idea of ending this conflict by peaceful means
Reminder
Putin's representative stated that Russia seeks a peaceful settlement that takes into account its interests. Ushakov did not rule out that Putin would speak out regarding the ceasefire proposal.