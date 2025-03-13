Zelenskyy took part in Iftar with soldiers and awarded the heroes of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy joined the Iftar with Muslims, diplomats and ministers from Turkey. He presented state awards to Muslim soldiers, including the "Golden Star" order to the family of the deceased hero.
Details
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with Muslim servicemen, representatives of the clergy and the Muslim community, as well as foreign diplomats and ministers from Turkey, joined the Iftar - an evening meal held during Ramadan.
During the event, the President stressed the importance of international efforts aimed at establishing a just peace, and noted Ukraine's diplomatic work together with the United States. He stressed that the world should be ready to counter the aggressor's intentions to prolong the war, and the unity of international partners is the key to strengthening Ukraine's position.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to Ukrainian soldiers who profess Islam. The "Golden Star" Order of Hero of Ukraine was received by the family of the deceased soldier Diliaver Seitkhaliliev, who showed heroism in the battles in Donetsk region. Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, "For Courage", Danylo Halytskyi and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine" were also awarded.
In addition, the participants of the event, together with the President, got acquainted with the exhibition highlighting the destruction of mosques and religious centers due to Russian aggression. Symbolically, the Iftar took place in a building that was damaged by an enemy drone last year.