Lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025: impact on destiny, emotions and global events

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17328 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108417 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169669 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106868 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343366 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173630 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144908 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196145 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124883 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108161 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.2m/s
69%
"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38688 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86391 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24218 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12090 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21095 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17328 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86395 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108417 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169669 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160378 views
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21098 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24221 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38690 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47320 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135884 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025: impact on destiny, emotions and global events

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114535 views

On March 14, 2025, there will be a lunar eclipse that will open a corridor of opportunities to revise destiny and free oneself from negativity. This period will affect finance, medicine and climate.

Lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025: impact on destiny, emotions and global events

On March 14, 2025, at 08:59 Kyiv time, a total lunar eclipse will occur in the sign of Virgo. From this moment, the corridor of eclipses will open, which will last until the solar eclipse on March 29. This period always provides an opportunity to review and correct our destiny.

What the lunar eclipse will affect - especially for the readers of UNN told professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko.

Influence of the lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse is a kind of exam that manifests itself both through external events and through internal states. At such moments, our psychological and emotional state becomes unstable, and subconscious fears and anxieties come to the surface. People with a sensitive psyche may experience increased irritability, anxiety, and even nervous disorders.

However, this period also opens up unique opportunities: it helps to get rid of psychological problems, get rid of bad habits and lay the foundation for positive changes in life. This is a time of purification, rethinking and preparation for the future.

How to prepare for the eclipse?

1. Cleanse the space – tidy up the house, get rid of unnecessary things. The cleanliness of the external environment contributes to inner harmony.

2. Work with emotions – write down your fears, worries and grievances on paper, and then burn this sheet. This will help to symbolically get rid of accumulated negativity.

3. Establish new habits – giving up bad habits during this period will be most effective. For example, if you are planning to quit smoking or change your diet, start doing it now.

4. Form positive attitudes – determine what you want your life to look like in six months or a year, and write it down.

A week of fateful astrological events: horoscope for all zodiac signs from March 10 to 1610.03.2025, 08:48 • 113972 views

Features of the eclipse and global impact

This eclipse will be incredibly powerful, and its emotional energy will overwhelm not only individuals, but the entire world. We can already see the tension in society and politics as they make fateful decisions.

Astrologically, this is due to the fact that at the time of the eclipse:

  • The Sun and Rahu (the karmic node of the future) are in a special astrological parade of planets, along with retrograde Venus and stationary Mercury. This indicates important revisions in the area of relationships and finances.
    • The opposition of the Moon and Ketu (the node of the past) усиливает the feeling of karmic denouement – this is a time when accumulated problems come to the surface.
      • The trine of the Moon and Uranus provides an opportunity for global rebirth and liberation from negative programs.

        Topics that will be activated in the next six months

        The impact of this eclipse will be felt not only on a personal level, but also in global processes. The main areas that will be reviewed:

        • Financial sphere – possible changes in tax policy, revision of pension systems.
          • Medicine and pharmaceuticals – new discoveries and developments, but also possible outbreaks of epidemics and biological threats.
            • Climate change – the probability of natural disasters associated with the water element increases. This is especially true in anticipation of the summer conjunction of Neptune and Saturn in the sign of Aries, which will усиливает the influence of water on a global level.

              Total lunar eclipse will coincide with the March "Worm Moon": NASA explained what to expect06.03.2025, 11:53 • 25585 views

              Main conclusion

              The lunar eclipse on March 14 is a powerful moment for purification, awareness and laying down new life strategies. This period should be spent consciously, maintaining inner balance and working on yourself. Any changes that we initiate at this moment will have a long-term impact on the future – not only our personal one, but also on the fate of the whole world.

              Tune in to inner harmony, get rid of negative ballast, and then the energies of this eclipse will help you move forward with pure thoughts and clear goals.

              Lilia Podolyak

              Lilia Podolyak

              Society
              Ukraine
