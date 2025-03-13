Lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025: impact on destiny, emotions and global events
On March 14, 2025, there will be a lunar eclipse that will open a corridor of opportunities to revise destiny and free oneself from negativity. This period will affect finance, medicine and climate.
On March 14, 2025, at 08:59 Kyiv time, a total lunar eclipse will occur in the sign of Virgo. From this moment, the corridor of eclipses will open, which will last until the solar eclipse on March 29. This period always provides an opportunity to review and correct our destiny.
What the lunar eclipse will affect - especially for the readers of UNN told professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko.
Influence of the lunar eclipse
A lunar eclipse is a kind of exam that manifests itself both through external events and through internal states. At such moments, our psychological and emotional state becomes unstable, and subconscious fears and anxieties come to the surface. People with a sensitive psyche may experience increased irritability, anxiety, and even nervous disorders.
However, this period also opens up unique opportunities: it helps to get rid of psychological problems, get rid of bad habits and lay the foundation for positive changes in life. This is a time of purification, rethinking and preparation for the future.
How to prepare for the eclipse?
1. Cleanse the space – tidy up the house, get rid of unnecessary things. The cleanliness of the external environment contributes to inner harmony.
2. Work with emotions – write down your fears, worries and grievances on paper, and then burn this sheet. This will help to symbolically get rid of accumulated negativity.
3. Establish new habits – giving up bad habits during this period will be most effective. For example, if you are planning to quit smoking or change your diet, start doing it now.
4. Form positive attitudes – determine what you want your life to look like in six months or a year, and write it down.
Features of the eclipse and global impact
This eclipse will be incredibly powerful, and its emotional energy will overwhelm not only individuals, but the entire world. We can already see the tension in society and politics as they make fateful decisions.
Astrologically, this is due to the fact that at the time of the eclipse:
- The Sun and Rahu (the karmic node of the future) are in a special astrological parade of planets, along with retrograde Venus and stationary Mercury. This indicates important revisions in the area of relationships and finances.
- The opposition of the Moon and Ketu (the node of the past) усиливает the feeling of karmic denouement – this is a time when accumulated problems come to the surface.
- The trine of the Moon and Uranus provides an opportunity for global rebirth and liberation from negative programs.
Topics that will be activated in the next six months
The impact of this eclipse will be felt not only on a personal level, but also in global processes. The main areas that will be reviewed:
- Financial sphere – possible changes in tax policy, revision of pension systems.
- Medicine and pharmaceuticals – new discoveries and developments, but also possible outbreaks of epidemics and biological threats.
- Climate change – the probability of natural disasters associated with the water element increases. This is especially true in anticipation of the summer conjunction of Neptune and Saturn in the sign of Aries, which will усиливает the influence of water on a global level.
Main conclusion
The lunar eclipse on March 14 is a powerful moment for purification, awareness and laying down new life strategies. This period should be spent consciously, maintaining inner balance and working on yourself. Any changes that we initiate at this moment will have a long-term impact on the future – not only our personal one, but also on the fate of the whole world.
Tune in to inner harmony, get rid of negative ballast, and then the energies of this eclipse will help you move forward with pure thoughts and clear goals.