Putin's ceasefire conditions would give Russia disproportionate advantages - ISW

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17416 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108576 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169766 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106917 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343407 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173645 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144920 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196147 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124886 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108163 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The US and Russia are in talks for a complete ceasefire – Zelensky

April 3, 01:58 PM • 11643 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86431 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24242 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12111 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21119 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17416 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86464 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108576 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160400 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21138 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24261 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38721 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47326 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135890 views
Putin's ceasefire conditions would give Russia disproportionate advantages - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 125207 views

Putin agreed to a ceasefire, but put forward conditions that give Russia advantages and allow it to resume hostilities. ISW experts believe that this indicates that the Russian dictator is not set on establishing peace.

Putin's ceasefire conditions would give Russia disproportionate advantages - ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's remarks on the ceasefire proposal recently agreed upon by the US and Ukraine in Jeddah undermine White House Chief Donald Trump's stated goal of securing lasting peace in Ukraine. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts remind that Putin agreed to a temporary ceasefire proposal and to the fact that "the idea itself is correct", but stated that the cessation of hostilities "must be such as to lead to a lasting peace and eliminate the root causes" of the war.

Putin thus rejected one of the main principles of the American-Ukrainian proposal - a temporary ceasefire precedes formal negotiations to end the war

- experts believe.

They also note that Putin's proposed ceasefire agreement would give Russia very disproportionate advantages and set the stage for the Kremlin to resume hostilities on terms extremely favorable to Russia.

Such a ceasefire agreement would begin to disarm Ukraine if it were to continue for an extended period of time, preventing its armed forces from rebuilding, training and arming, and would force Ukraine and the West to cede significant leverage to Russia

- ISW believes.

Analysts also point out that Putin did not suggest that Russia would also cease recruiting troops, producing military equipment, and receiving military assistance from Russia's allies.

"Russia's ability to continue these measures during a potential ceasefire, while preventing Ukraine from doing so, would allow Russia to resume offensive operations with more staffed and equipped units at a time it gains. ... Such demands are a clear indication that Putin is not really set on establishing peace," the experts summarize.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he was ready for a 30-day truce with Ukraine. However, according to him, there are certain conditions for this.

Commenting on Putin's statements, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that they were predictable, and the Russian dictator is preparing to abandon this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it.

In turn, Trump said that Putin made a promising statement about a truce, but it was not complete. At the same time, the US President is ready to discuss the ceasefire proposal with Putin.

The tactic of the Russian Federation is to lie and accuse: the National Security and Defense Council reacted to Putin's statement about a 30-day truce with Ukraine13.03.25, 18:25 • 19813 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
