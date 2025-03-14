Putin's ceasefire conditions would give Russia disproportionate advantages - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
Putin agreed to a ceasefire, but put forward conditions that give Russia advantages and allow it to resume hostilities. ISW experts believe that this indicates that the Russian dictator is not set on establishing peace.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's remarks on the ceasefire proposal recently agreed upon by the US and Ukraine in Jeddah undermine White House Chief Donald Trump's stated goal of securing lasting peace in Ukraine. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
Analysts remind that Putin agreed to a temporary ceasefire proposal and to the fact that "the idea itself is correct", but stated that the cessation of hostilities "must be such as to lead to a lasting peace and eliminate the root causes" of the war.
Putin thus rejected one of the main principles of the American-Ukrainian proposal - a temporary ceasefire precedes formal negotiations to end the war
They also note that Putin's proposed ceasefire agreement would give Russia very disproportionate advantages and set the stage for the Kremlin to resume hostilities on terms extremely favorable to Russia.
Such a ceasefire agreement would begin to disarm Ukraine if it were to continue for an extended period of time, preventing its armed forces from rebuilding, training and arming, and would force Ukraine and the West to cede significant leverage to Russia
Analysts also point out that Putin did not suggest that Russia would also cease recruiting troops, producing military equipment, and receiving military assistance from Russia's allies.
"Russia's ability to continue these measures during a potential ceasefire, while preventing Ukraine from doing so, would allow Russia to resume offensive operations with more staffed and equipped units at a time it gains. ... Such demands are a clear indication that Putin is not really set on establishing peace," the experts summarize.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he was ready for a 30-day truce with Ukraine. However, according to him, there are certain conditions for this.
Commenting on Putin's statements, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that they were predictable, and the Russian dictator is preparing to abandon this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it.
In turn, Trump said that Putin made a promising statement about a truce, but it was not complete. At the same time, the US President is ready to discuss the ceasefire proposal with Putin.
