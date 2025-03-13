The tactic of the Russian Federation is to lie and accuse: the National Security and Defense Council reacted to Putin's statement about a 30-day truce with Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reacted to Putin's statements about his readiness for a truce, emphasizing that Russia will always accuse Ukraine of violations and make strange demands.
Head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation (CPD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko reacted to the "agreement" of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on a ceasefire and noted that the tactics of the Russian Federation are "to lie and accuse", reports UNN.
Typical behavior of Russia in international politics: "we are ready to cease fire, but there are "nuances". It is important to understand that Russia's information strategy will be aimed in any case at accusing Ukraine of its own violations, making strange demands, and doing everything the same as it was during Minsk. This is their tactic and will be - to lie and accuse
Earlier
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated about readiness for a truce with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, there are certain "nuances".
Addition
Reuters reported citing its sources that Russia has submitted to the US a list of demands regarding an agreement to end the war against Ukraine and reset relations with Washington.
The Kremlin did not confirm information that Moscow had provided Washington with a list of requirements for concluding an agreement on ending the war against Ukraine.