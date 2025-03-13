Putin's meeting with Trump's special envoy will take place after talks with Lukashenko - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
In the evening, after talks with Lukashenko, Putin is scheduled to meet with Trump's special representative Stephen Whitkopf. Discussion of the US proposal for a ceasefire is expected.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will meet with US President Donald Trump's envoy Stephen Whitcoff in the evening after negotiations with Alexander Lukashenko. This is reported by the Russian "Kommersant", reports UNN.
... in the evening, after negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin will have a meeting with US President Donald Trump's special representative Stephen Whitcoff in the 1st building of the Kremlin
Following the talks held on March 11 in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine accepted the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. Washington promised to convey this proposal to Moscow.
Today, US President's Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Whitcoff arrived in Russia to discuss the ceasefire proposal and bilateral relations, including their economic aspect. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov called the American proposal "hasty".